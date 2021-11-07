Just Dance 2022, review – Nerd4.life

You understand that another year has passed when on store shelves (or in time of pandemic on digital ones) you find the new chapter of Ubisoft’s rhythm game designed for those who want to dance in company. Since this is the Just Dance 2022 review obviously you will have guessed the reference: how long is Christmas away? Less than two months, right? And Christmas brings with it New Year, Epiphany, a lot of parties and occasions to get together in company (here is also the rhyme). For the writer and presumably not only for him, Just Dance is a constant presence during the holidays, useful for warming up before the most excited celebrations and at the same time for digesting and disposing of lavish lunches. Moving on to the new appointment specifically, it is legitimate to wonder what has changed with Just Dance 2022 compared to Just Dance 2021, 2020, 2019 … in short, for ten years now. Little and nothing, but you already imagined it a lot and we bet that – rightly – you don’t even care that much.

The contents (and the subscription) This year Just Dance 2022 is very choreographic It is true that every year we continue to ask ourselves: why does Ubisoft not renew the game formula? And punctually every 365 days the answer that everyone gives is always the same: why should it, given that all in all it works very well and sells many copies every year? Here then is that i contents of Just Dance 2022 are perfectly in line with those of past editions. If anything, something has been revised or changed regarding accessibility. More intuitive than ever, for example, is the start: a nice central option that says “Just Dance. Dance the songs you love with friends and family!”. Clearer than that; then immediately on the left there is the Kids mode for the little ones, with songs carefully prepared for them, but also suitable for less fussy adults, and then again on the right the Quick Play, with which you immediately start dancing without even touching the main menus. This year Just Dance 2022 proposes, basically, 40 unreleased tracks, with the necessary variations related to the difficulty levels that will be unlocked later (dancing and overturning the songs present). These titles are obviously only a fraction of the enormous potential of the brand, the problem is that – as always – all the other songs (hundreds and hundreds) are linked to the Just Dance Unlimited subscription (a month’s subscription costs € 3.99 , three months € 9.99, finally the whole year is offered at € 24.99). Not much, but it is precisely the mechanics that are annoying, especially when the game in question reminds you, almost at the end of each ballet, that you can unlock all this goodness by paying separately. Not even “free” smartphone applications are that invasive.

All the songs In Just Dance 2022 there is a special guest … If last year the songs choices by Ubisoft only partially convinced, this year the selection went much better. Obviously it’s about personal taste, but all the songs are more or less recent and inviting. We report them below because it is often this offer that convinces the buyer, or makes him desist. In Just Dance 2022 you will therefore find the following: À la Folie (Julien Granel & Lena Situations)

Baianá (Bakermat)

Believer (Imagine Dragons)

Black Mamba (Aespa)

Boombayah (Blackpink)

Boss Witch (Skarlett Klaw, Doja Cat)

Break My Heart (Dua Lipa)

Build a B **** (Bella Poarch)

Buttons (The Pussycat Dolls)

Chacarron (El Chombo)

Chandelier (Sia)

China (Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G ft. Ozuna, J Balvin)

Don’t Go Yet (Camila Cabello)

Flash Pose (Pabllo Vittar ft. Charli XCX)

Freed from Desire (Gala)

Funk (Meghan Trainor)

Girl Like Me (Black Eyed Peas & Shakira)

Good 4 U (Olivia Rodrigo)

Happier Than Ever (Billie Eilish)

Human (Sevdaliza)

I’m Outta Love (Anastacia)

Jerusalema (Master KG ft. Nomcebo Zikode)

Jopping (SuperM)

Judas (Lady Gaga)

Koi (Gen Hoshino)

Last Friday Night (TGIF)

Level Up (Ciara)

Levitating (Dua Lipa)

Love Story (Taylor’s Version) (Taylor Swift)

Mood (24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior)

Mr. Blue Sky (The Sunlight Shakers, Electric Light Orchestra)

Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels (Todrick Hall)

Pop / Stars (K / DA ft. Madison Beer

(G) I-dle & Jaira Burns)

Poster Girl (Zara Larsson)

Rock Your Body (Justin Timberlake)

Run the World (Girls) (Beyoncé), Save Your Tears (Remix) (The Weeknd & Ariana Grande), Smalltown Boy (Bronski Beat)

Stop Drop Roll (Ayo & Teo)

His dear (Major Lazer ft. Anitta & Pabllo Vittar)

Think About Things (Daði Freyr)

You Can Dance (Chilly Gonzales)

You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) (Sylvester) From many of the names mentioned you should have understood that, at least for this year, there seems to be little to complain about, qualitatively speaking and also from the point of view of variety.

Gameplay is a welcome change Playing together on Just Dance 2022 is more fun than ever Nintendo Switch is usually the best platform to enjoy Just Dance 2022, by virtue of the controllers present: the gameplay it requires you to hold a single Joy-Con and to imitate, as is known, all the movements performed on the screen in the various choreographies. On other consoles (but also on Nintendo Switch itself) it is then possible to connect your smartphone equipped with the Just Dance App, but with the Joy Con everything is much more intuitive, immediate and natural. Nothing has been changed regarding the game modes: the more the player is able to imitate the dancers, the higher the score at the end of the song (and therefore also the credits obtained, which are used to unlock skins, themes and even new variants for the tracks). It deserves a mention apart welcome news came completely unexpected: that is the greater care for the video on the screen. Apart from the fact that even the simple choreographies with the “silhouettes” of the dancers to be imitated now show more details in the background and an overall better quality, Ubisoft has introduced real music videos in three dimensions to accompany certain songs (not all) . The quality of these video, which closely resemble those in computer graphics that accompany the release of new hits in the musical world, is significant; as well as that touch halfway between the dreamlike and the surreal that accompanies its settings and protagonists is appreciable. It is true, on the other hand, that imitating the movements of the character moving on the screen is a bit more complex than the usual two-dimensional men. But for once in many years something new is proposed, you really accept everything.