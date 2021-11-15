Just Dance 2022 | Review

The last year has severely tested the passion for dance of millions of people around the world, given that due to the pandemic, which is still ongoing, it has not been possible for very long periods of time to even have fun dancing in the company of your friends and loved ones. The current world crisis has therefore meant that more attention was paid to products that would make up for these shortcomings, without having to give up some healthy musical fun.

Just Dance 2022

Platform: PS4, PS5, STADIA, SWITCH, XONE, XSX Developer: Ubisoft Distributor: Ubisoft

For this reason, Just Dance 2022 it was a product particularly awaited by the biggest fans of the dance rhythm game, perhaps even more so than the previous editions: the desire to go back to dancing is really great and the popular series of Ubisoft has always proved to be a great way not only to play in company, but also to train and move by following dance steps.

Those who expected great revolutions from the 2022 edition of Just Dance will certainly be disappointed, given that it is for better or for worse the exact same game as always, but after all, fans of the franchise know what they want most: a rich selection of songs with well thought out and fun choreographies. And we can say that both objectives were successfully achieved, as the developers have mainly aimed to offer a great variety of dances and songs.

It’s time to dance!

The gameplay of Just Dance 2022 obviously remained the same: the goal is to correctly follow the dance steps that will be shown by the dancers on the screen, replicating in particular those of the hand that will hold your controller. To avoid the risk of being confused, the dancer’s hand will be highlighted with a different color or with some immediately visible element, such as a luminous bracelet.

The pictograms visible in the lower right corner of the screen will also always be able to suggest us in advance which movements we will see soon, so as to prepare us to replicate them in the best possible way. In the case of group dances, players will have the possibility to choose which character they want to follow among those indicated on the screen: a very useful feature especially when playing solo.

Based on the performance of the players during the dances, it will be possible to obtain a rating from 1 to 5 stars, but if you manage to make as few mistakes as possible you could even get to the rank of Superstar, the ultimate goal of every self-respecting dancer. This rank will also be necessary in order to be able to unlock variants of some songs, which will not be accessible if you have not first proved your worth.

This year Ubisoft has shown that it has worked with greater attention than usual to the choreography of the songs themselves, which seemed particularly accurate and varied to us: Players will be able to have fun not only with the iconic symbolic caricatures of the franchise, but will also find well-made and easy-to-follow 3D movies. However, we have noticed that in some cases the loading times could lead to their poor initial graphics quality: a sacrifice evidently made necessary to ensure that the songs started immediately.

The choreography is among the best in the series.

Depending on the console version of your choice, in order to dance you can of course use Joy-Con, PlayStation Move, PlayStation Camera and Kinect as a motion controller to record the dance steps. If, on the other hand, you have chosen to buy the next-gen versions, or if you simply need more options for your controllers, it will also be possible to use the appropriate smartphone app to be able to accurately record the movements.

In case you choose the latter option, our advice is to use a device that is not excessively bulky or heavy, since it will be necessary to hold it firmly for the duration of the songs. In both cases, movement recording appears to be very accurate with each device, revealing some small shortcomings only on very few occasions.

Prom stars

Just Dance 2022 has added 40 songs to his repertoire, with the aforementioned possibility of being able to rehearse versions of “extreme“: Just like for the previous editions, the degree of difficulty assigned to each music track will not necessarily mean that dances will be difficult to complete, but simply more complicated and often faster movements will be required from the users.

Overall the choices satisfied us, as singers and musical groups were selected from among the most memorable and well-known, but we still have to point out that in some songs you will find some minimal complaints: this is because some songs hide references to themes such as alcohol or sex.

As a result, during your dances you will find moments when suddenly the singer in question stops talking, which inevitably is bound to create a bit of confusion and which will make you wonder if it really wasn’t possible to find alternative music. In any case this is a minimal problem, given that the censorship is not excessively invasive and will not interrupt the choreography, often disconnected from the actual words, but it is an aspect of the game, however, very difficult to ignore for the greatest music fans.

The dances offer so much variety, even for the youngest players.

To avoid any possible exposure of certain themes to a younger audience, the Kids mode, with many songs and choreography suitable for younger players and a special restyling that does not aim to put them in competition, but only and solely to amuse them. The usual scores for the songs will in fact be replaced by positive exclamations, leaving only the stars intact to indicate the skill of the dancers: the results will also not remain preserved, thus making this variant ideal for children’s parties.

Of course, the situation will be very different for the players “professionals“: Your best scores for each song will always be clearly visible and every week you will be able to see who was the best dancer in the world, thus giving an incentive to continue improving and testing yourself.

Furthermore, it will be possible to activate the appropriate mode “Sweat”To focus more on the calories you burn than on the actual quality of your exercisei: a feature we had already enjoyed in previous editions, as the Ubisoft series is a great excuse to get moving with all the fun of music.

Obviously, the opportunity to challenge other players cannot be missing thanks to the appropriate online mode: by connecting to the internet you can in fact join the world tournaments, where the dancers will compete on three songs to determine who is the real king of dance. Just like in previous editions of Just Dance, it will always be possible to see updated our position in the ranking on the left side of the screen, so as to encourage each player to do better and immediately make the gap between us and our opponents.

Online tournaments will test your skills.

To push instead to the constant replayability of the title, not only will it be possible to unlock certain rewards to customize our “Dancer Card”Through a specific extraction, but you can choose to buy the subscription Just Dance Unlimited to access an ever-expanding catalog of songs that includes tracks from all other episodes of the series.

The title will try to encourage the player to subscribe as much as possible, not making much effort to hide the tracks that are locked behind a subscription which, it must be said, now seems to have become indispensable for the biggest fans of the franchise. However, Ubisoft’s insistence could annoy the more casual players, interested only in exploiting the title occasionally and who will have no problem settling for a catalog of songs already rich enough, which should be able to satisfy the tastes of every user.

Version reviewed: Nintendo Switch