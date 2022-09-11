Just Dance 2023 Edition: a new era of multiplayer

Ubisoft is not only Assassin’s Creed, Skull & Bones and others, but also Just Dance. And this year couldn’t go by without a new installment for the franchise.

Just Dance 2023 Edition star Justin Timberlake

If the presence of the Just Dance license at this Ubisoft Forward had not been confirmed, we suspected that it would be present. Since the release of the first opus in 2009, not a year has passed without our having our annual Just Dance. The end of 2022 is fast approaching, so we suspected that Just Dance 2023 Edition would point the tip of his nose. And he even gave us appointment on November 22. The game will be available on that date on Nintendo Switch, PS5 and Xbox Series. A release on Google Stadia is planned later.

To wait until then, you can always fall back on the list of songs that has been revealed. On the program, we find Dua Lipa, Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake or Zara Larsson. So there will be something for everyone. Note that you can already find some of the choreographies on the official Just Dance Youtube channel. What to train a little before the big day of the release.

Multiplayer, interface… Change at Just Dance

In addition to new music, this opus will above all offer a completely redesigned gaming experience. We will of course find improvements with the new user interface and a recommendation system offering playlists based on your mood notably. The developers have also come up with an unprecedented artistic direction. But that’s not all !

The big novelty of this Just Dance 2023 Edition is multiplayer mode. The latter will allow you to dance with the person you want, whether they are in the next street or on another continent. This new mode showed up quickly during the Ubisoft Forward. We were not only able to see the different competitors danced but also the scoring system, each time detailing the card of the dancers. You can of course customize yours to match your player profile. Something to strengthen the Just Dance community, which is already particularly close-knit. Note that it will be possible to open private rooms that can accommodate up to 6 dancers.