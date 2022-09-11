Just Dance 2023 Edition will be available on November 22

Just Dance 2023 Edition

As part of its Ubisoft Forward digital conference, Ubisoft announces that Just Dance 2023 Edition, the new installment of the world’s best-selling music video game franchise, will be available on November 22 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X| S and later on Stadia. The game can already be pre-ordered on Nintendo Switch via Ubisoft Store.

This year, Just Dance enters a new era and becomes an on-demand dance platform that will be regularly updated with new free content and also offers new ways to dance thanks to the following features:

An online multiplayer mode: For the first time in the history of the franchise, the entire game will be playable online with several people, within the limit of 6 players, between friends or between players from all over the world, thanks to the online group mode. All players who find themselves through this mode will be connected to the game host menu. They will be able to interact with each other thanks to the new system of emotes, choose the songs to which they will dance together and find themselves on the dance floor, no matter where they are in the world. Online groups will support cross-play functionality. Just Dance’s historic local multiplayer mode will still be available.

New art direction and revamped user interface: The new world of Just Dance will offer a whole new look, new immersive 3D environments and more intuitive navigation menus.

A powerful recommendation system: This brand new and improved recommendation system will provide players with song and playlist recommendations that will be curated based on their gaming preferences.

This brand new and improved recommendation system will provide players with song and playlist recommendations that will be curated based on their gaming preferences. A new progression system and rewards: Players will be able to climb the ranks thanks to the brand new progression system which will allow them to earn points each time they perform a dance. These points will then be used to unlock new rewards such as customizable Dancer Cards, a first in Just Dance. Players will indeed be able to personalize their Dancer Card so that it reflects their personality by modifying the avatar, the background, the badge and their nickname. They will also be able to redeem these points for in-game emotes and use them to communicate with other players in online parties.

Updates with free content: Over the next few years, Just Dance will regularly introduce free updates which will include new game modes, new songs as well as themed seasons.

Just Dance 2023 Edition will offer 40 new songs and different universes, whether great hits, current hits or original songs, including:

Physical by Dua Lipa

More by K/DA featuring Madison Beer, (G)I-DLE, Lexie Liu, Jaira Burns and Seraphine.

CAN’T STOP THE FEELING! by Justin Timberlake

Love Me Land by Zara Larson

Locked Out of Heaven by Bruno Mars

STAY by The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Sweet But Psycho by Ava Max

Rather Be by Clean Bandit Ft. Jess Glynne

If You Wanna Party by The Just Dancers

And many more to be announced later!

In addition, the Just Dance Controller app will continue to be available for Just Dance 2023 Edition and will turn players’ smartphones into motion sensors that track the accuracy of their gestures, allow them to navigate the game and score points. Up to six simultaneous players will be able to use their phones to play, with no other peripherals required. The application is already available for free on iOS and Android.

More information on Just Dance 2023 Edition or the Just Dance Controller application can be found at https://www.ubisoft.com/fr-fr/game/just-dance/2022

