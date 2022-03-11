just don’t make this mistake before bedtime

To sleep soundly all night and avoid waking up often just don’t make a trivial mistake before bedtime.

To stay healthy, an adequate lifestyle and a healthy diet are not enough. Pay close attention to the rest. Rest is just as important as physical activity. It is necessary to be able to give the body time to recover and to do all the activities that it can only do when we are in a state of deep sleep.

On average, an adult needs 6 to 8 hours of sleep a night to have a good rest time. But the night, in addition to bringing advice, can also bring numerous ailments. There are those who suffer from anxiety, those who are particularly stressed, those who have suffered trauma. In addition, some diseases do not allow you to have a restful sleep.

YOU COULD ALSO READ >>> Exercise that helps promote sleep and sleep better, study

In addition, it can happen, especially when you are a little older in age, to get up often because you feel the need to go to the bathroom. For this condition there is a trivial mistake that can be avoided very easily.

Avoid waking up at night to go to the bathroom: the mistake to avoid

If your problem is waking up many times during the night because you feel the need to go to the bathroom to pee, you suffer from a disorder called nocturia. There is an urgent need to empty the bladder several times and this prevents regular and deep sleep. But it can be avoided and can be done by avoiding a simple action: don’t drink water before going to bed.

Don’t get me wrong: drinking water is essential and you need to drink at least 2 liters a day to keep your body healthy. It can also be useful in hot weather to keep a bottle on your nightstand at night. However, if you drink just before bed, it forces your kidneys to work harder. This then determines the need to often go to the bathroom to pee.

YOU COULD ALSO READ >>> Women need more sleep than men: study

Here then is that avoiding drinking just before lying down this will not happen. Furthermore, it is always advisable to do some physical activity, drink some herbal tea that can help you sleep and create a completely suitable environment in the room to be able to sleep without disturbances, such as lights or electronic devices. A good smell might help too.