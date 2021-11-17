Just Eat: 170 hires in Customer Service

Just Eat select staff for hires in the Customer Service sector.

The delivery food company searches 170 Customer Service Advisor for the headquarters of Milan.

Here’s what to know about the available Just Eat jobs and how to apply.

JUST EAT RECRUITMENT CUSTOMER SERVICE

The well-known company that delivers meals at home is looking for new resources to use as Customer Service Consultants at the company’s Lombard headquarters in the city of Milan. The selections, also announced on the official LinkedIn profile, are already underway and foresee 170 open positions, of which 20 reserved for candidates belonging to protected categories.

The Group is in an expansion phase. He has in fact published several job offers for Rider and Delivery Managers in different Italian cities, creating thousands of new jobs throughout the territory.

ACTIVITIES

The selected candidates will be placed in different teams that will ensure excellent customer service through different communication channels, such as inbound calls, chat or e-mail depending on the department of assignment.

They will support the process of order management – including cancellations and outbound activities – minor data updates (e.g. menu updates) and problems with vouchers, loyalty points and refunds.

The Customer Service Officer participates in the internal organization between the various teams for the refund of tickets, manages restaurants that are closed temporarily and those with a high number of cancellations and / or manual confirmations and supports customers through i social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter).

REQUIREMENTS

The Just Eat job opportunities are aimed at candidates who have graduated with strong communication skills – both written and verbal – able to recognize priorities and responsibilities. Future collaborators have great attention to detail and excellent problem-solving skills, they know how to be courteous to customers and team members, and they are available to work in shifts.

WORKING CONDITIONS

The selected resources will be hired with an employment contract a fixed and full term (40 hours per week). The Customer Service employees will work shifts, with an annual salary of € 24,000 for 14 months, i.e. approximately € 1,700 gross per month. Additional allowances are also provided in addition to the basic salary depending on the shift worked.

BENEFITS

The employment contract for Just Eat Customer Service Employees also includes benefits such as an extra day off for your birthday to be exploited during the year e permissions for business of Volunteering. Collaborators have the right to discounts on the app Just Eat, meal vouchers and a assistance program for employees. Also available is the Sanctus Support initiative, i.e. the availability of coach experts of mental health on-site and access to the Unmind wellness app.

Among the benefits offered also thehealth insurance established for employees of the Tertiary National Collective Labor Agreement (East Fund) and the possibility to choose whether to pay their TFR (Severance Indemnity) at a bank, insurance, pension fund or leave it in the company.

AGENCY

Just Eat was founded in 2001 Denmark. The company owns the App of the same name thanks to which it is possible to book and pay for meals in various affiliated restaurants via the web and to receive food at home. The agreement has been approved since February 2020 Takeaway.com for the acquisition of Just Eat. The multinational entered the Italian market as Just Eat Italy Srl in 2011 and is active in 25 countries with 580,000 partner restaurants.

NOMINATIONS

Those interested in Just Eat recruitment can submit their application through this web page dedicated to the selection of personnel (Work with us) of the company website. The appropriate one is available here online form to be filled in with your data to forward the CV.

There are also various job offers for Rider and other professionals in various cities of Italy. To know more details on other selections Just Eat in progress, we invite you to read this in-depth analysis.