Just Eat, in 10 years from start up to food delivery leader: new headquarters at ‘Rasoio’ and new hires are on the way

In ten years of presence in Italy Just Eat has delivered 3 thousand tons of French fries and 23 thousand kilometers of pizza. But the most surprising numbers are rather to be found in the growth in the value of digital food delivery in our country: 121 million five years ago, 1.5 billion today (eCommerce Politecnico di Milano Observatory). Currently two out of three Italians can have access to online home delivery services, up from less than half four years ago.

The company, founded in Denmark in 2001, was the first to land in Italy ten years ago, as a start-up in a Milanese apartment: 8 people and 200 restaurants on the platform. At the beginning many were skeptical: Italy was a difficult market, traditionalist in the kitchen and less inclined to the use of technologies. Currently the restaurants on the application are 24 thousand in 1300 Italian municipalities and cover 66% of the population. A decade has passed from the absence of supply to a demand that drives it.

By the end of the year Just Eat will celebrate its 10th Italian birthday by moving its headquarters to the new building of De Castilla 23, in the Porta Nuova area, in Milan, known as il Rasoio, long abandoned and now converted into a green key, with a smog-eating facade. balconies with reflective ceramic tiles and roofing with photovoltaic panels. An internal customer care will also open here, with 200 new employees. In total 400 employees, to which must be added the 6000 riders hired with a subordinate employment contract based on the CCNL of the logistics sector. The contract provides for hourly wages regardless of the number of deliveries (in addition to incentives and allowances) and protection for illness, holidays, maternity or paternity.

Today most of the restaurants present on the platform continue to operate with their own bellboys and the application is limited to connecting restaurants and customers; Only in 2019, Just Eat owned fleets were introduced in 23 cities which offer the possibility to activate the service even to restaurants that do not carry out deliveries independently. In these 23 cities, the company is preparing to open as many hubs, that is, logistical and operational locations where riders can recharge their phones and collect and deposit their vehicles and backpacks. The first two will be active in Rome and Milan starting from early 2022.

Ten years ago, Italians bought products online for a value of 9.3 billion, today online purchases are worth 39.4 billion: compared to these numbers, the sub-area of ​​food and groceries has grown at higher rates than the others, coming to weigh the 10.3% of the total compared to 2.1 in 2011. The eCommerce B2c Observatory of the Politecnico di Milano expects further growth in food delivery thanks to the expansion of the offer (for example the Deliveroo-Carrefour agreements on non-food products), the entry of new operators and new commercial initiatives (for example the Ikea-Glovo agreement or the birth of Helbiz Kitchen) and the spread of dark kitchens, i.e. kitchens open only to home deliveries (among others Rossopomodoro and I Love Poke ). Just Eat, for its part, tries to exploit the acquired advantage and improve the penetration of the service, that is the number of Italians who have ordered on the app in the last year: today it is 5%, but in other European countries it has reached the 40%.