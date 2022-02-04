“Just for the place”. Lilli Gruber bursts out laughing – Time





Giada Oricchio 03 February 2022

Rockstar Mattarella? AND Lilli Gruber bursts out laughing. Sergio Mattarella is again president of the Republic. With a 38-minute speech he returned to the Quirinale for a second term of 7 years. Enthusiastic (not to say genuflected) parliament, political leaders in seventh heaven. An attitude that Beppe Severgninijournalist of the “Corriere della Sera”He fooled. Guest of “Half past eight“, Thursday 3 February, the presenter Lilli Gruber asked him: “Was there more hypocrisy or relief in the parliamentarians who stood up to applaud the president and interrupted the inauguration speech 55 times? An absolute record “and the writer with the typical irony:” Well, there is also an inflation in the applause. There was the relief of those who kept their jobs which was an important element of this choice, there was the relief of those who have not seen the hated rival in that place. For example, there were 5 stars who were overjoyed not to see Draghi there. And then Mattarella said something important: Parliament must have time to see the laws, this was a scolding of the government, they didn’t have time to look at anything on the budget law ”.

Severgnini concluded with a striking joke: “Mattarella is the rock star of politics and in front of him he had people who at a concert can play a triangle at most!”. And Gruber laughed heartily.