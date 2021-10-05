News

Just for Vendetta, here’s what the mysterious line from the film with Nicolas Cage means

Tonight on Rete 4 airs Solo per Vendetta, a 2012 thriller directed by Roger Donaldson who sees Nicolas Cage as a man seeking justice for his wife. The cast also includes Guy Pearce, January Jones, Jennifer Carpenter, Harold Perrineau and Xander Berkeley.

The film follows an English teacher named Will Gerard (Cage), whose life is turned upside down when his wife Laura is brutally assaulted for no apparent reason. While the woman struggles between life and death, Will does not rest, and suddenly is approached by the mysterious Simon (Pearce) who offers him to rely on his organization to find the culprits and bring justice. Will agrees, but has no idea of ​​the unstoppable consequences of his decision.

Throughout history, members of Simon’s organization use the code phrase “Skip the hungry rabbit”, from which also derived the first title chosen by the film and then set aside for ‘Seeking Justice’, or “The Hungry Rabbits Jumps”. But where does this phrase come from?

As explained during the film, the meaning is to be traced back to the initials of the words in English, which represent the ultimate goal of the organization: “eliminate corruption by applying one’s own law, to the detriment of the blindness of justice.” “Hungry” stands for “Humanity”, while Rabbits and Jump represent “Reason” and “Justice” respectively.

For other insights, we leave you to our review of Just for Vendetta.

