just friendship with Luigi Strangis? The dancer talks about her feelings

The one between Carola Puddu And Luigi Strangis it is a friendship that we would call special. The singer and the dancer are establishing a very intimate relationship but there is certainly no lack of misunderstandings. If initially the dancer wanted to throw herself headlong into this relationship, then she had strong second thoughts.

THE REACTION OF LUIGI – The singer tried not to make her go into crisis by explaining that in any case there would be no conditions to start a relationship within the school of Amici di Maria De Filippi. However, both are very complicit with related jokes, jokes and moments of sweetness.

CONFIDENTIAL MOMENT – It all started during a daytime in which we noticed a slightly detached Carola in the room alone. Luigi, in the room with his companions, noticed this absence and decided to join her to understand what the problem was. “Albe, I just said to her: ‘If it wasn’t me, what would you do in here?’ I told her so and she took it “ Strangis explained to his friend.

Once she reached Carola she defended herself by explaining: “Don’t tell me anymore that I need you. I don’t need anyone, really. Nobody’s. I never need anyone. Need means being dependent and attached to someone “. Luigi replied by explaining that even if it were, there would be no harm in seeking comfort in others. Later, Luigi made her something to eat in the kitchen and in the meantime Albe ran to her to chat.

“Carola, can I ask you a question? But is it just friendship with Luigi? Because I don’t see it. I see more. I just can’t see just friendship, I can’t. Not even from him. Because I see him too much, that is … He is very much like me. Those jokes he makes, sometimes, hell to a friend, you don’t make them, understand? “ asked the singer. “I’m glad to hear it. I don’t know if one day it will be possible. But that’s okay with me too. Because in any case he is giving me so much help “ Carola Puddu answered. The conversation then ended between jokes and jokes, how will things really be?