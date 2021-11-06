“Just give priority to the unvaccinated in intensive care”

However, Vermassen stressed that his facility will continue to treat all patients equally and that Covid patients are also entitled to treatment, but they will no longer have priority over the beds, “because these beds are taken away from other patients who are entitled to same way of being assisted “. Ordinary care, in fact, during the pandemic were postponed for months, excessively lengthening the waiting lists.

“The increase in cases also coincides with a moment of shortage of personnel to carry out all the required services – he added – and therefore we can no longer give Covid patients a preferential regime. Those who arrive in intensive care are not vaccinated” , concludes Vermassen.

Case record in Belgium in 24 hours – In the past two weeks, Belgium has recorded a daily average of over 6,700 new cases of coronavirus positivity, a 36% increase over the previous week and a level not seen since October 2020. even more hospital admissions, with a daily average of 164 patients (31% more).

And in the last 24 hours, a new record of positives, like other European countries, including the Netherlands, Germany and Slovakia: 10,190 infections in a single day.

The data for the week between 25 and 31 October also show a 31% increase in deaths compared to the previous one (in all the victims since the beginning of the pandemic are 26,083).

To find such high numbers, we need to go back to the autumn of 2020, when the vaccination campaign had not started. And, according to the Belgian Higher Institute of Health, currently 87% of adults in Belgium have received at least one dose of the vaccine.