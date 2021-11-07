“Just give priority to the unvaccinated in resuscitation”

As they continue to to increase the positive cases in Belgium (10 thousand in the last 24 hours), such as to bring the State back to autumn 2020, when the vaccination campaign had not yet started, the hospital in Ghent, in Flanders, took a drastic decision: «It is enough to give priority to the unvaccinated in intensive care – explained the primary Frank Vermassen to the Flemish newspaper Vrt Nws -. There are too many sick people, even serious, with others pathologies, who see their care postponed more and more ».

The head physician stressed that his hospital will continue to treat all patients equally and that i sick Covid are entitled to care, but nowill no longer take precedence: “These beds are taken from other patients who have the same right to be cared for.” Ordinary care, in fact, during the pandemic were postponed for months, excessively lengthening the waiting lists. “The increase in cases also coincides with a moment of shortage from personal to carry out all the required services – he added -, and therefore we can no longer give Covid patients a preferential regime. Those who arrive in intensive care are not vaccinated ».

For the past two weeks Belgium recorded a daily average of over 6,700 new cases of coronavirus positivity, an increase of 36% compared to the previous week and a level not seen since October 2020. In the same period there were also more hospital admissions, with a daily average of 164 patients (31% more).

