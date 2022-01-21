There are certainly some habits that we should carry on if we are to keep our health strong and stable. Our body, in fact, needs constant stimuli to be able to function at its full potential. Precisely for this reason, getting informed, changing the wrong lifestyles and trying to do the right actions can lead us to incredible results. Obviously we cannot and must not do everything alone. Taking care of the body is a delicate and fundamental operation, which necessarily requires the intervention and advice of an expert doctor who can show us the right path to follow. Only in this way, in fact, can we be sure that we are doing everything in the most correct and right way.

Just half an hour a day to lower blood insulin levels and protect our health

Surely, therefore, we have understood how fundamental and necessary the intervention of a doctor is to change some aspects of our lifestyle. It is also true, however, that getting informed by collecting data and advice and then presenting them to an expert can be a good move to understand more. For this reason, knowing some aspects necessary for the proper functioning of our body, we will be able to take an important first step. Today we want to report an expert advice that is based on physical activity, so it would only take half an hour a day to lower the levels of insulin in the blood and protect our health.

According to experts, half an hour of physical activity a day could help us reduce risks and prevent

The AIRC explains this in detail, providing an overall and complete picture of the situation. Among other things, we had already talked about physical activity in the past, but we had mostly focused on how to implement colon cancer prevention (always to be established with a doctor). In our previous article, in fact, we had reported all the information about it. Today, however, we are focusing on the excessive levels of insulin in the blood, which certainly frighten many people. Let’s start with insulin.

As reported by the AIRC, physical activity would help the insulin sensitivity of our tissues. This would lead to a decrease in the release of the latter into the blood, protecting our health. In a general framework, the AIRC reports half an hour a day of aerobic activity as an indication for different types of disease but argues that, in the general framework of the situation, regardless of aerobic movement, it basically decreases the insulin present in our blood. .

