just in case and in case it changes a lot with Elon Musk

The purchase of Twitter has finally been carried out by Elon Musk and now there are many users who they wonder about the future of the platform. Just in case, and just in case, we come to your aid to recommend five social networks which can be an alternative to Twitter itself.

Not me

A social network halfway between Twitter and Redditrelies on the micro to serve the needs of user communities that use their personal pages, public posts and direct messages to create an experience that can compete in part with the platform now owned by Musk.

And we can almost say that it is one of the social networks that may cost less to adapt and more if one comes from Twitter itself. It has applications on both Android and iOS and could be a strong candidate to replace the micromessaging social network with the blue logo and that famous little bird.

Reddit

Sometimes it’s hard to frame Reddit for anything, since allows such flexibility that we can create our own network with our tastes and favorite topics. Everything goes through Reddit and it is perhaps that cocktail of so many themes and topics that sometimes makes it difficult to get used to their experience.

The differences are more than visible so that users almost appear anonymous, although famous people hang out with their AMAs to receive questions. Of course, you have to forget about your own page like Twitter or Amino to focus on something more temporary. Of course, it can almost be said that it is one of the best current social networks to be informed of anything.

It has an Android app that can be downloaded from the Google Play Store, although there are other third-party apps that work even better to keep up to date on Reddit.

plurk

Is a of the most thriving and rare social networks, and perhaps this itself places it in a different position. You have to remember that when Twitter, Instagram and others started, they were flashy because they were different, and this is where Plurk comes into play.

A Taiwanese company he owns it and it is in itself a new experience that mixes social networks like Facebook, Tumblr or Twitter itself. Like Reddit, it has a points or karma system and in this way visibility can be denied to typical troll users. Of course, you have to get used to a timeline or timeline that moves horizontally instead of vertically.

Have your app on android for you to download from the Google Play Store.

Tumblr

And now we are facing another of the most experienced social networks, although he has always been in the forefront for some problems he has had. It is still a great alternative to Twitter, although you have to understand this network under what is called microblogging to post all kinds of multimedia content.

An expert who is always waiting for the return of users to enjoy your experience; and yes, we could put Facebook or Instagram as an alternative to Tumblr. You can download the official app for Android from the Play Store.

Mastodon

And one of the best alternatives to Twitter today is Mastodon. In fact, we already recommended it a few days ago to be the most serious and similar option, although it has its Peculiarities of being open source and offer greater privacy to its users.

The Free Android

We are dealing with a microblogging service that clearly imitates Twitter so that instead of calling messages Tweets, I call them Toots. There is a character limit for Toots and it is 500.

Open source means free code and until recently there was no official app, but there are a few third-party ones, recommended by the same team, such as Tusky for Android. We are also going to leave you the link to the official app that was launched a few days ago so that you can download it from the Google Play Store.

