Just like Cristiano Ronaldo, Amel Bent, Meghan Markle, Beyonce… have also lost a child

There is no more painful ordeal than losing a child. Whether it is a few days after birth, a few years or even when he is in the mother’s womb, the injury is immeasurable. A tragedy that has unfortunately just experienced Cristiano Ronaldo and his companion. In mourning, he announced on social networks the death of his baby during childbirth. “It’s the greatest pain a parent can feel”, the couple wrote in a statement shared on Instagram. A message liked more than ten million times since in support of the world footballer. The couple were expecting twins. As the quintuple Ballon d’Or clarified, “Only the birth of our daughter gives us the strength to live this moment with a little hope and happiness.”A deep sadness that other personalities have experienced before him.

A taboo subject

Scarred by her miscarriage, Amel Bent spoke last October on this still taboo subject. A tragedy that affects one in ten women. A “devastating” drama, which occurred during the filming of “The Voice”. “The disappointment comes when I go to the doctor, they do the ultrasound and he tells me that i am losing the baby i was waiting for“, she said. If she recently gave birth to a baby boy, she will never forget this tragic moment.

In July 2020, Meghan Markle also revealed a poignant account of the loss of her second child. After Archie’s birth, the Sussex couple kept the birth of a second baby a secret. “After changing the layer [de son fils], I felt a strong cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms […] I knew as I grabbed my firstborn that I was losing my second.” she wrote in an op-ed in the New York Times.

A happy mother of three, Beyoncé suffered numerous miscarriages before having her first daughter. “The miscarriages taught me that I had to mother myself first before I could be someone else’s mother. Then I had Blue, and the search for purpose went deeper. I I died and I was born again in this relationship”she told the magazine SHE.

We also think of the actress Ingrid Chauvin who lost her little girl, only a few months after her birth, or the grief that the star of Matrix, Keenu Reeves, went through the loss of his child and his partner in a short time. Actress Adriana Karembeu experienced a similar drama. After a miscarriage and two unsuccessful IVFs, she gave birth to her daughter Nina. “A violent fear, which [la] took to the guts”she said to We both.

See also: Cristiano Ronaldo shows you around his house

HB