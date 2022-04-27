Just like her mother, that’s how beautiful Apple Martin looks, the daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow is a 49-year-old American actress and singer, known for her constant appearances in the ‘Ironman’ movies and in some Marvel Studios films. The beautiful actress was married to the leader of Coldplay, Chris Martin with whom he had two children. Her eldest daughter, Apple, draws all eyes for the great resemblance to her mother.

The winner of an Oscar Award, a Golden Globe and two Screen Actors Guild Awards, managed to have her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2010. All these awards were obtained for the film ‘Shakespeare in love’ from 1998. In the Marvel Universe, Paltrow He has participated in seven films, last appearing in 2019’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

Gwyneth Platrow. Source Instagram @gwynethpaltrow

love life of Gwyneth Paltrow has always been linked to famous celebrities. When she was very young, her first boyfriend was the American actor Robert Leonard (1991-1992). Her second famous partner was Brad Pitt whom she met in 1994 and ended up separating in 1997. Then it was the turn of Ben Affleck with whom she was dating for three years (1997-2000) and Luke Wilson ( 2001-2002). From 2003 to 2014, she was married to musician Chris Martin, leader of Coldplay.

Paltrow and Chris Martin had two sons, ages 17 and 15, respectively. Despite the fact that they are divorced, the artist couple maintains a good relationship, and as stated by the actress, the leader of Coldplay is a great friend and above all, a good father for his children. Currently, the founder of the ‘Goop’ brand is married to producer Brad Falchuk, while Martin was in a relationship with Dakota Johnson.

Chris Martin was the husband of the actress. source file

The eldest daughter of the artists is called Manzana and is 17 years old. He is all the rage on social networks every time he appears because of his great resemblance to his mother. It was the actress herself who confessed that her name came to Martin and that during her pregnancy she stated that if she were a girl, she would be called Apple.