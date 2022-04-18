Entertainment

Just like her mother: that’s how beautiful the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt is today

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 29 1 minute read

There is no doubt that Angelina Jolie is an American actress, model, philanthropist, voice actress, director, screenwriter, producer, and women’s rights activist who owns brilliant talent. Thanks to these great artistic gifts, she has participated in great films of Hollywood thus being one of the actresses most loved by the world public.

At 46 years of age, the protagonist of “Maleficent” It has a spectacular beauty that continues to garner daily followers from all over the world who do not stop praising the talented artist. This time she was no exception as she recently garnered everyone’s attention on the red carpet at the premiere of “The Eternals”.

Topics

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 29 1 minute read

Related Articles

Galilea López Morillo, granddaughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez, raises the temperature in a swimsuit

4 mins ago

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness reveals big fights in his new teaser trailer

6 mins ago

Pablo Montero, in tears: this is how he received criticism for playing Vicente Fernández in a bioseries | Celebs from Mexico | nnda nnlt | FAME

15 mins ago

Checo Pérez: The commercial move that reveals how long he will renew with Red Bull

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button