Just like her mother! This is how Shiloh looks with long, loose hair in two photos that surprise and reveal the great resemblance she has with her mother Angelina Jolie | Social Networks | Entertainment

Shiloh Jolie Pitt barely 16 years old, is the first biological daughter of Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt. She is a young woman who, in her short life, has already gone through different experiences, and this always attracts the attention and interest of the press and the media of the world of show business.

And it is that, since she was little, Shiloh stood out for her incomparable beautyher blue eyes and her golden hair, which makes her a very flirtatious and striking young woman for the cameras, although what stands out the most about her is the way she dresses, as reported by the Heraldo de México.

Shiloh Jolie Pitt with a feminine look using long hair

It should be noted that before looking as he looks now, Shiloh used to wear dress pants, jackets, a tie, sportswear, that is, he had a looks very masculine and not typical outfits What dresses or garments feminine.

The photos of Shiloh’s amazing physical change: The eldest daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt causes a sensation on social networks for her great physical evolution

Reason why your family He came out to declare that Shiloh actually felt more comfortable as a boy and dressing like one, and even asked to be called John. “She can choose the gender she wants to identify with later,” Angelina Jolie told reporters in the past.

But in the year 2021, Shiloh took an unexpected turn regarding her gender transition, so she began to show herself in dresses, tighter and more feminine clothes, also with her long and loose blonde hair that undoubtedly show her great resemblance to his famous mother, Angelina Jolie.

In fact, one of the posts that surprised fans the most was made by a fan account on instagram. In the Photography She looks with her hair loose and natural makeup that highlights her light eyes and her features, with a wide smile with which she seals her beauty.

In the comments they highlighted the amazing resemblance he has with his mother. It is unknown if she will follow in her parents’ footsteps into acting, although she is committed to humanitarian causesand is passionate about music and the dance. (AND)

