Just like mom: this is what Monica Bellucci’s sensuous 18-year-old daughter Deva looks like today

Monica Bellucci She is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful women on the planet. Captivating one and all for decades and upholding that title of erotic icon, not everything in her life revolves around fame and glamour, but we must not forget her family, remembering that she has two daughters, deva and Leonie.

let’s remember this Monica Bellucci She had a several-year relationship with Vincent Cassel, to whom she was married between 1999 and 2013. He had two daughters by her, the eldest deva 18 and the youngest, Leonie, 13.

This is what Monica Bellucci’s 18-year-old daughter Deva Cassel looks like today.

Deva Cassel She was born on September 12, 2004 and is the first daughter of the actress, who has made headlines these months after news of her romance with famed film director Tim Burton came to light.

But the actress has other reasons to be happy these days, and it has nothing to do with her new partner, but rather seeing how her daughter is following in her footsteps in modeling, through her own means and identity making its way.

To add a lot of spice to this mother and daughter relationship, Deva Cassel it’s an exact replica of beauty Monica Bellucci when he was young. And it is that many assure that looking at the 18-year-old teenager is like looking at the famous actress through a mirror in time.

Having turned into a celebrity on the social network and with nearly 1 million followers, the young lady has attracted all the attention of the press and every post she posts is flooded with likes, praising not only her beauty but also her beauty. Vishal also praises the future.

Her mother has tried over the years to keep her focused on her studies in order to live a more traditional life, although it is also true that this teenager has not lacked opportunities to break into the world of acting.

Deva Cassel He speaks three languages ​​– English, French and Italian – and lives a relatively quiet life. Although she doesn’t share much about her personal life online, she already has a number of fan accounts who make sure to post her TikTok videos and pictures. There is no doubt that she is turning into a beautiful lady.

