Entertainment

Just like Shiloh: this is what Angelina Jolie’s mother looked like when she was young

Photo of James James21 mins ago
0 26 1 minute read

Angelina Jolie is an American actress, model, philanthropist, voice actress, director, screenwriter, producer, and women’s rights activist who owns brilliant talent. Thanks to these great artistic gifts, she has participated in great films of Hollywood thus being one of the actresses most loved by the world public.

This time we will not talk about her but about her mother. From her he clearly inherited from her her great beauty since on several occasions she has dazzled everyone with her image. Marcheline Bertrandwas an American actress and mother of actor James Haven.

Topics

Source link

Photo of James James21 mins ago
0 26 1 minute read

Related Articles

Kylie jenner fortune | RageMag

3 mins ago

Enjoy a delicious club sandwich with melted cheese to watch HBO’s Westworld 4

9 mins ago

Alec Baldwin’s emotion one day after interviewing Woody Allen and the harsh comment that anticipates criticism

10 mins ago

The 4 clubs ready to recruit Cristiano Ronaldo

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button