Just like Shiloh: this is what Angelina Jolie’s mother looked like when she was young

Angelina Jolie is an American actress, model, philanthropist, voice actress, director, screenwriter, producer, and women’s rights activist who owns brilliant talent. Thanks to these great artistic gifts, she has participated in great films of Hollywood thus being one of the actresses most loved by the world public.

This time we will not talk about her but about her mother. From her he clearly inherited from her her great beauty since on several occasions she has dazzled everyone with her image. Marcheline Bertrandwas an American actress and mother of actor James Haven.

Angelina Jolie with her mother.

This great beauty that the mother of the protagonist of the film had “Tomb Raider” is currently compared to her granddaughter Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt that as time goes by it has more popularity in the social networks and in American entertainment. in your account TikTok shares videos of her where you can see the artistic skills she possesses.

This great beauty that the 16-year-old girl possesses was not only inherited from her mother but also from her grandmother since she has an incredible resemblance to both. In the photographs you can see the strong genetics that exist in the maternal family of Shiloh. Undoubtedly, the young man will be one of the most beautiful women of the coming years.

The great resemblance of Shiloh and her grandmother Marcheline.

marchelina lost his life at the age of 56 in the Cedars-Sinai Hospital of The Angelsvictim of ovarian cancer against which she fought for seven years from 2000 to 2007. This loss was very serious for the actress Angelina Jolie who was very sad for several years.

