Just like the father: this is what Knox, the lesser-known son of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, looks like today

The actor Brad Pitt and the actress Angelina Jolie They formed one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood for several years before they separated in a scandalous way. The couple grew to six sons: 3 adopted (Maddox, Zarah and Pax) and 3 biological (Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne).

Shiloh is the best-known daughter of the couple, since she is the oldest and has given much to talk about her gender dysphoria and talent for dancing.

However, in the last few hours all the spotlights have settled on Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt, who is already a teenager and looks more and more like his father. Knox inherited his name from Brad’s paternal grandfather, Hal Knox Hillhouse. His middle name is Leon, just like the name of the American actress’s grandfather.

Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt is currently 14 years old and looks more and more like his father.

This is what Knox looks like today

Knox He is currently 14 years old and, like his siblings, receives personalized education, as his parents privilege the privacy of young people and are concerned that they receive a good education.

The young man is already a teenager and many media have already noticed the striking resemblance he has with his father. Everything seems to indicate that Knox is the son what is most like Brad Pitt. The comparison between the two began when a photograph of Knox wearing a beret, a look that his father also usually wears, was made public.

Knox was caught a few days ago shopping for clothes with his mother.

Nevertheless, Knox He is not the only one who bears a strong resemblance to his father, as his sisters Vivienne and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt have also inherited part of his traits.

In mid-2018, the Brad Pitt enumerated a series of compliments towards his son. “We like many things, sports, being outdoors, traveling. We connect very well, but I love everyone equally, there are no differences,” said the 58-year-old actor.

Knox He was born in July 2008 and is a Cancer, which predisposes him to be very affectionate, open and humanitarian, loving to share with his loved ones and family.

