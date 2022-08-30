Entertainment

Just like the mother: this is what Jack, Anne Hathaway’s son, looks like today

Photo of James James56 mins ago
0 27 2 minutes read

The actress Anne Hathaway He is one of the most beloved stars in Hollywood and throughout his career he has won the hearts of the public by appearing in many successful series and movies.

What not many know is that Hathaway has also formed a beautiful family and that she has two sons with her partner, actor and producer Adam Shulman, whom she married in 2012.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James56 mins ago
0 27 2 minutes read

Related Articles

MTV VMAS: Bad Bunny and other presentations that included controversial kisses

33 seconds ago

Mercato: the Cristiano Ronaldo file completely relaunched!

4 mins ago

Megan Fox wore transparencies that paralyzed social networks

12 mins ago

Halle Berry’s feminist speech that moved Lady Gaga at the Critics Choice Awards

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button