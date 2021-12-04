“Just Look Up” is the new song by Ariana Grande with Kid Cudi

On Friday 10 December the official soundtrack of the new Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up” will be released.

Among the songs that will animate the film there is also the single Just Look Up from Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi, already available on TIMMUSIC. The two artists are featured in the film in the roles of Riley Bina and DJ Chello, a powerful pop music duo.

Just Look Up was co-written and composed by Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Nicholas Britell, two-time Oscar-nominated and Emmy Award-winning composer who wrote the entire score, and Oscar-nominated singer-songwriter Taura Stinson .

The soundtrack of the film will also contain the unreleased track Second Nature by Bon Iver, two-time Grammy-winning songwriter, co-composed with Justin Vernon and Nicholas Britell.

Just Look Up by Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi and the entire “Don’t Look Up” soundtrack were recently honored by the Hollywood Music In Media Awards for Best Original Song and Best Original Score, respectively.

“It has been a privilege to collaborate with Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi and Taura Stinson at ours Just Look Up, a love song that turns into a battle cry, just as it was an honor to work with Justin Vernon on the original Bon Iver song – explained Britell – My soundtrack ranges from absurd big band jazz to music touching and deep orchestral. Many of the projects I’ve worked on with Adam McKay have, each in their own way, the exploration of sound as their central theme: they are all a unique blend of gravity and absurdity. Particularly, Don’t Look Up captures a growing sense of amazement at just how crazy reality really is. “

Written and directed by Academy Award winner Adam McKay (“The Big Short”, “Vice”), “Don’t Look Up” tells the story of Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), two astronomers from low level which make a surprising discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system.

The problem is that the comet is on a direct collision course with Earth. The other, even bigger problem is that no one really seems to care. Indeed, warning humanity of a planet killer the size of Everest is an awkward fact to communicate. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of an indifferent Orlean president (Meryl Streep) and his flattering son and chief of staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), on the airwaves of The Daily Rip, a light morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry).

With just six months before the comet makes an impact, managing the news cycle and grabbing the attention of the social media obsessed audience before it’s too late proves incredibly comical – what it will take to get the world to look in. tall?

Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis and Tomer Sisley are also featured in the stellar cast of “Don’t Look Up”, out in selected cinemas on December 10 and on Netflix on the 24th. .