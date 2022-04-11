Just Married! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker posed as the perfect blended family

UNITED STATES-. The Kardashian/Jenner clan celebrated the premiere of the upcoming reality show Hulu The Kardashians in Goya Studios in The AngelsY kourtney kardashian took all eyes. The businesswoman appeared accompanied by her now husband Travis Barkerand the happy couple posed for the cameras on the red carpet like a perfect blended family.

Between the happy marriage of kourtney kardashian Y Travis Barker Their children were there, including the three of the Blink-182 drummer, 18-year-old Landon Barker, 16-year-old Alabama Barker and 23-year-old Atiana De La Hoya, and the businesswoman’s youngest son, 7-year-old Reign Disick. The entire blended family matched their outfits and wore sleek black outfits.

Also present at the event was the father of the three children of kardashian, Scott Disickwho arrived with his new girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson. According to a witness at the premiere, they did not speak to each other, but the actor was seen asking Reign: “Do you want to go say hello to your dad?” “He was being a hands-on dad and seemed very happy to see his son,” the source noted.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in Las Vegas

In addition to having managed to reunite their families, kardashian Y Barker they also want to take the next step and have a child of their own. “Kourtney and Travis want to have a child of their own together. It is very important and exciting for them. Scott doesn’t like the idea of ​​Kourtney and Travis growing their family, but the rest of the family is very supportive,” a source close to the couple said.

Meanwhile, just a few days ago, the couple were married in a chapel in Las Vegas after delivery of the grammys. Anyway, they will have an official wedding shortly. “It was kind of fun and spontaneous before her royal wedding this spring. Travis thought it would be nice to commemorate their relationship in this way. Kourtney is so in love with Travis and she is willing to do whatever she likes,” a source said.