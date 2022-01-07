just move a stick to solve it, it’s impossible

The riddle we are proposing to you today is very difficult to solve. What you need to do is move one of the toothpicks to solve this puzzle. You are ready?

Today we offer you a enigma, very difficult to solve. What you will need is very simple, but more often than not, people who do it give up almost immediately.

So, take your time and think about it very well. What you need to do, to solve this puzzle which can be very easy (but it really isn’t!), is to move a toothpick to solve this operation.

First you have to look closely at the image we have placed above: as you can see it is an operation, that is 5 + 7 = 2. What we ask you is to move a toothpick to form the right operation.

As you can see the number 5 is formed by ben 5 toothpicks, while those that make up the 7 are 3. Instead, the number of toothpicks that make up the number 2 is again 5. But be careful: you can also move those that make up the symbols, in this case the + and the =.

Can you solve this puzzle?

Not all people are able to solve this enigma, which seems easy, but in reality, however, it is not: many give it up because they do not have the patience, while others just cannot find the solution.

The enigma we propose today is therefore to solve an operation. You are ready? Then give it a try, you have all the time you need to be able to solve. What are you waiting for?

But if you really haven’t been able to figure out how to solve this puzzle, then we will give you the solution. So, are you giving up? Do not worry. Here is the solution.

The Solution of the Enigma.

Today’s riddle was to be able to solve a very simple operation, that is 5 + 7 = 2, moving only one toothpick.

What we should move is the toothpick that forms the + sign: in this way it will form the sign –. And we have to insert it to the number 5 to make it become a number 9. So the solution is this: 9 – 7 = 2.

Solving this puzzle can be very tricky, but in the end with a good dose of patience, however, nothing is impossible.

And you were able to solve today’s question? Or did you too, after losing your temper, went to see the solution?