‘Just Sour Grapes’: Angelina Jolie’s Former Company Nouvele Sues Brad Pitt for $250 Million, Alleging He ‘Secretly Moved Assets’

LOS ANGELES: Brad Pitt is being sued for $250 million by Angelina Jolie’s former company for allegedly stealing his wine business. In response to Pitt’s lawsuit against Jolie for allegedly selling his stake in Chateau Miraval, a French castle and wine company, Nouvele LLC filed a cross-complaint on Tuesday, September 6th.

In 2008, Jolie and Pitt bought a majority stake in Château Miraval and were married there in 2014. Despite their divorce, the couple maintained their collaboration at Miraval, a wine brand known for its rosé made from locally grown grapes. The actress owned shares in the wine company through her business, Nouvel. Still, in October 2021, she sold it to Tenute del Mondo, the wine division of the Stoli Group. Which is indirectly owned and controlled by Yuri Shefler, the Russian oligarch who runs the Stoli Group and whose flagship vodka, Stolichnaya, came under fire during that country’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to Nouvel’s filing, Pitt tried to “secretly transfer assets” from his co-owned company to friends and other businesses, spent “millions on vanity projects,” including $1 million on a swimming pool and more on a studio. recording, and donated half of the company’s trademarks for free to a friend. The lawsuit asks for at least $250 million in damages. Jolie’s former company also claims that Pitt allegedly used a scheme to ensure she “never sees a penny” of Chateau Miraval’s “tens of millions of dollars in profits”.

The suit says that in retaliation for the divorce and custody proceedings, Pitt embarked on a multi-pronged years-long campaign to take control of Chateau Miraval and appropriate the company’s assets for his benefit and those of his own companies and friends. Naming himself the rightful owner of Chateau Miraval, his twin goals were to usurp the value of Jolie’s company Nouvel and gain sole ownership of Chateau Miraval.

The suit says Pitt’s allies, including Chateau Miraval directors Gary Bradbury, Roland Venturini and Warren Grant, and his business partners Marc Perrin, Familles Perrin and Miraval Provence, helped his scheme to get rid of the wine company. According to the cross-complaint, Nouvel also filed a criminal complaint in France against Pitt’s business partners Bradbury and Venturini for using Chateau Miraval’s assets in a way they knew to be against the corporation’s interests, in bad faith.

Pitt and Jolie originally bought shares in Qimicum in 2008. Quimicum is the parent company of Chateau Miraval. At that time, Pitt owned 60% of the company and named it Mondo Bongo, while Jolie owned 40% and named it Nouvel. Pitt filed a lawsuit against her in June, alleging that she “sought to inflict harm” on him and that she had promised not to sell part of her without his permission. He claims that Jolie “had nothing to do with Miraval’s success” and that her buyer Shefler was “decided to take control of Miraval”. According to her lawsuit, “Jolie tried to force Pitt into partnering with a stranger and, even worse, a stranger with poisonous associations and intentions.”

But, according to a counterclaim filed Tuesday, September 6, in a Los Angeles courtroom by Jolie’s former company, that’s “just sour grapes.”

His lawsuit even accuses Pitt and his colleagues of wasting company funds. “Pitt, Bradbury and Venturini improperly embezzled millions in dividends paid to Chateau Miraval from the Miraval Provence wine business to personal projects with no justifiable business reason, spending millions of euros on a swimming pool and nearly three million on garment work,” according to the report. her process.

Additionally, Pitt used Chateau Miraval funds for personal ventures, ostensibly to the advantage of other portfolio investments by Pitt and Mondo Bongo, such as a recording studio on the Miraval estate that Pitt set up so that Nouvel has no direct interest in the property.

A source close to Nouvel told the Daily Mail: “What Brad is doing is out of spite for his ex-wife, most of the world would consider this theft, although Nouvel is not alleging theft here. He has basically taken over Chateau Miraval and is doing what he wants, including spending the profits that should have gone to Jolie when she owned Nouvel, wasting them on his own pet vanity projects.”