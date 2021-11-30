“Just the Daspo to the fan” – Corriere.it

from Renato Franco

The journalist of the streaming platform: “It is sad, disheartening, that a woman can still be considered as an object”

The first reflection?



«That there is never an end to ignorance and imbecility. It is sad, disheartening, that a woman can still be regarded as an object; it is something demeaning, out of context and out of time ». Giorgia Rossi has football in her DNA, she took her first steps for Roma Channel, now she is one of the leading faces of Dazn. The harassment of Greta Beccaglia, live, after the Empoli-Fiorentina match, “made me very embittered”.

Easier in hindsight, but how do you think she would have reacted?



“The surprise effect is not irrelevant, because you don’t expect a gesture of that kind. My profession is a priority, but when the private sphere is affected, even in the professional context, we can react. I tend to be very instinctive and I think my first impulse would have been to go against him, to challenge him, to tell him that he couldn’t leave and get away with it. Then I understand that it is difficult, you do not know what can take you in those moments. I also understand the reaction of the colleague who was stunned: it is complicated to manage situations so live. It has always gone well for me: it has never happened, no harassment, neither physical nor verbal ».

The host Giorgio Micheletti was suspended from the video for his inappropriate phrase (“Don’t take it”), even though during the broadcast he said that the molester deserved four slaps …

“Do not take it is certainly not the most suitable phrase, but I also understand that in the excitement of the live broadcast it is easy to get distracted for a moment”.

The molester was given a three-year Daspo …



«We must start from these punishments. Companies today are attentive, they are collaborating; even in episodes of racism, the identification of the guilty through cameras is increasingly frequent. We have developed technologically and the tools we have must be used, this must also be used. Punishments of this type are the right measures to take, everything cannot go under the radar; it is right to set an example and make those who have committed an unacceptable gesture reflect. Reflection is the only way to question oneself ».

It never happened to her, but maybe some heavy chorus did.



“Actually when I’m live pre-event I tend to isolate myself and I don’t pay attention to it. I have had chants, but not of that type. As long as they say you’re a beautiful girl with colorful tones that’s okay, play it; but when you overdo it it becomes an offense. ”

The world of football is mostly male, it also has tribal codes: have they ever made you feel like an intruder as a woman?



“Never. It is true that football is a purely male sport, but in recent years there have also been many capable women. Obviously, we are not hypocrites, being a beautiful girl can help you in an environment like the television one, but I think you have to get rid of the idea of ​​always making a constant distinction between man and woman. The distinction is between professional and professional, for better or for worse; including criticisms. It is right that women have equal opportunities, but it is also right that those who have them be serious, professional and prepared. As much as the men themselves. “

Football, but society in general, is still behind on these issues. The keys to get out?



“There are two. Preventing with education and positive messages. React and respond when it happens: the reply must be hard, firm, it must serve as a warning for the future. It is the only way to stem this phenomenon. When things like this happen, education is useless: to be too polite you pass for fools. The answer must be effective: everyone must know that respect is the basis, that no one should take advantage of the presence of a woman. It is not fair to pass everything off as a student spirit ».