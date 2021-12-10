Business

just the surname and they ruin you – Libero Quotidiano

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman4 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read


In addition to the heart, they screw your bill. On line. Watch out for strangers on the Net: a too intimate relationship could lead to having the current account emptied and, worse, to get involved in a serious crime: money laundering. How to defend yourself from these cybercriminals? Help comes from the information campaign “I Navigati – Informati e Sicuri” promoted by CERTFin.

You can know what to answer then, for example, to those who perhaps insists on having our address including the number of c / c and password? Therefore, do not provide personal information. If possible, do not even provide the surname (even if the social platforms require it for registration) from which you can easily trace the real identity. In case of suspicion it is then necessary to start the attack and search online for the profile photo of the unknown person. In many cases it will be found that the same photo corresponds to dozens of fake profiles.

Pay close attention to watching porn in the office: hacker attack? Fired on the spot: sensational case in Veneto

Meanwhile, it is a global emergency and profound impacts on every aspect of society and geopolitics, economic damage equal to 6% of world GDP. These are the concepts that are increasingly approaching cybersecurity, it has now become a worldwide emergency like climate change. For the first half of 2021, 1,053 serious cyber attacks were analyzed, 24% more than in the same period of 2020. The average is 170 serious attacks per month, compared to 156 in 2020. This escalation is photographed by the Report drawn up periodically by the Clusit, the Italian Association for Information Security.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman4 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

More than 350 hotels for sale on the Romagna Riviera

November 3, 2021

Historic overtaking: Stellantis beats Volkswagen (thanks to Peugeot) – Market

2 weeks ago

The price war breaks out on Italy-Usa- Corriere.it flights

3 weeks ago

proof that Italy does not want to cure the sick? Video

November 4, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button