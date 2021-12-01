“Just think about selling us other vaccines”

News number 1: the president of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that “up Omicron scientists say they don’t know enough ”. So it is useless to terrorize the world ahead of time. News number 2: for theWHO there is no evidence to suggest that vaccine efficacy is reduced by the new South African mutation. News number 3: those infected with the terrifying variant are, at the moment, all mild cases. So calm and chalk.

An old saying suggested not to bandage your head before breaking it. Media, politicians and the scientific community should have applied the proverb as soon as the South Africa sequenced the new mutation. Also because of Omicron we do not know how much it is transmissible, if it will have effects on disease and hospitals, if it is capable of “piercing” vaccines. In short: we do not know a fig. Instead the usual started immediately refrain of terror. Comedy already seen, but this time with a touch of novelty. In the past few hours, in fact, the CEO of Moderna, the company that produces one of the anti-Covid vaccines, said that the product will have “a substantial decline” in immunization. A tragedy, for those who have had the liquid inoculated and risk finding themselves again and again. But what does Stephane Bancel deduce it from? If the variant was discovered a short time ago, how can the CEO of Moderna be so sure? According to a source from Ema, cited by Newspaper, behind the release of the CEO of Moderna there would only be “a commercial strategy“. If the vaccine fails, the vaccination cycle should be repeated. So the states will have to buy even more product. Translated: Bancel’s release would be just a way to sell more vials. Which, of course, would be very serious.