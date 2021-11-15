Just use the dishwasher to save on the bill and avoid unnecessary waste

The dishwasher is a very useful appliance in the home, in fact it allows us to save precious time that we often struggle to carve out due to the numerous daily commitments.

As with everything, we must take care of it to preserve its efficiency and have the dishes always perfectly clean.





From this point of view, we should know how to clean and sanitize the washing machine drum with this simple product that we have in the kitchen, it is a really fundamental operation.

If we intend to buy the dishwasher it will be good to choose it keeping in mind the different models.

Several of these are equipped with programs that are aimed at limiting waste as much as possible.

Once the dishwasher has been chosen, it will be important to clean the filter regularly and regularly put the salt in the special container.

Many do not know that it is possible to save by organizing to do the washes at the times of the day that are most advantageous depending on the energy manager.

It will therefore be advisable to inform us about what these advantageous time slots are, so as to exploit the appliance in the most efficient way.

It is also good to know that washing at 45 ° degrees allows us to obtain perfectly clean dishes; therefore, it will not be necessary to set higher temperatures.

This precaution, unless we have dishes encrusted and difficult to restore to shine, will allow us to save further.

If, on the other hand, the dishes are particularly encrusted, we can opt for the Intensive mode which usually uses water at 70 ° C.

This type of washing, then, would be useful to carry out from time to time since, being the temperatures so high, it will also melt the grease accumulated in the filter.

Furthermore, it is surprising to know that a single little known but very useful and effective gesture is enough to sanitize and degrease the dishwasher definitively.

It will be enough to use the dishwasher to save on the bill and avoid unnecessary waste, especially in this period when heating already affects our wallet.

More information

It would be advisable not to use the pre-wash because this step makes us waste further, both water and electricity.

Furthermore, the dishwasher should only be activated when full because, if we intend to wash a few dishes, we will waste more water and detergent than necessary.

This does not mean that it will be overloaded, we will have to fill it to the right point in order to have a great final result.

Finally, only 1 ingredient that we all have in the kitchen would be enough to disinfect and eliminate bad smells from the dishwasher without having to buy products in the store.