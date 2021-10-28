“Just when they discovered the meaning of life they changed it”

One of the most interesting things in the novel by Liane Moriarty, the Australian author from whom the series with Nicole Kidman 9 perfect strangers, also author of Big Little Lies, is the exergue of George Carlin American comedian and actor. find the meaning of life, your authentic self, achieve inner peace. They are contemporary mantras, a defensive shield against the uncertainties of the historical era in which we are immersed. There is no longer anything safe around us (work, relationships)… The only thing we can do is turn inside ourselves and understand who we are and what we really want. The nine characters (a narcissistic journalist, a romance novelist in crisis, a young couple obsessed with Instagram and scalpel, a family who lost a child, a former football player kicked out by his wife) try it out by staying at the Tranquillum retreat where between hallucinogenic smoothies and various vicissitudes, each one confronts their own pain, exorcises it and faces it. His guide is Masha, a resolute woman with a mysterious past. The novel was a New York Times bestseller and compared to the TV series, with a simple, clear, impeccable but not very interesting writing in literary terms, it emphasizes the sentimental and psychological implications of the protagonists.

In the series (which modifies and obscures some details of the plot) the dimension of a “chamber thriller” is privileged. Both novel and series, in my opinion, do not excel: in the novel much more emphasis is given to the psychological aspect, but it soon loses its narrative bite. The TV series holds up more suspense, but suffers from some holes in the script that make the evolution of the characters sudden and at times grotesque. Personally, however, I find it very interesting to reflect in terms of cultural phenomenology.

The creator of Nine Perfect Strangers, David E. Kelley (married with Michelle Pfeiffer for almost thirty years, they have been among the longest-lived couples in Hollywood), is the same as The Undoing And Big Little Lies: highly successful products – taken from equally successful novels – that reveal lies, betrayals, which ask the question “how can you be happy as a couple?”

One of the most interesting characters of Nine Perfect Strangers is the one played by Melissa McCarthy, author of romance novels in post #metoo crisis because they are considered too little “feminist”. That the new romance novel – a genre that has never experienced a crisis, especially in the Anglo-Saxon world – is evolving towards an alter ego of its own, equally pop and loved by the female audience, which from the pink hues of the happy ending takes on more noir and problematizing connotations compared to the sentimental ideal? Are we facing a new era of romance? We will investigate …

