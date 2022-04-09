Justice, agreement found. But the Democratic Party attacks the government allies

“In the majority meeting that has just ended, a broad agreement was reached on the reform of the judiciary”. This was announced by the Undersecretary of Justice, Francesco Paolo Sisto, who expressed his satisfaction “for the mature attitude of the groups, under the direction of Minister Cartabia “.

The reform provides that a magistrate can change functions from judge to prosecutor (and vice versa) only once in his career and this choice must be made within 10 years. The limit will not apply if the functions are exercised in the civil sector. For the election the election of the members of the Csm the binominal majority system remains with a proportional correction, as had been agreed in the Council of Ministers, but the draw of the Courts of Appeal is expected to form the constituencies. Now, the work of the Justice Commission will continue, but the controversy does not stop. If, in fact, the deputy of Action, Enrico Costa, expresses great satisfaction with the agreement reached and recalls the steps forward made on issues such as the stop at revolving doors, the crackdown on out-of-office positions, the evaluation of magistrates and the “rigorous respect for the presumption of innocence”, from the Democratic Party there is no lack of criticism of government allies. “An agreement has been reached, but a major political knot still remains open: two majority political forces, Italia viva and Lega, still do not withdraw the amendments on which the government is opposed and there remains ambiguity as to how they will vote in commission “ says the head of Justice of the Pd, Anna Rossomando, after the meeting between the majority and the Cartabia minister on the reform of the CSM, who ruled: “This is not acceptable”. The Renzians, through the mouth of the deputy Catello Vitiello, who attended the majority meeting together with his colleague Cosimo Ferri, remain intent on following their own political line: “ Italia Viva attended the meeting with the minister but we reiterated that our amendments remain for now. Reformulations need to be checked. We are therefore still on standby: Iv wants to discuss his position both in the Commission and in the Chamber “. According to Cosimo Ferri, today, they have been done “three steps forward and two steps back” because the text still contains “too many contradictions” and there is the risk of approving “a downward reform”. Renziano invites the allies to listen to Italia Viva’s proposals “with a constructive spirit” and not only in form “but also in substance”. From LeU, on the other hand, comes the invitation not to blow up the agreement reached today. “It would be irresponsible”, underlines the deputy Federico Conte who describes the agreement as “the most advanced equilibrium point”. The deputies of Come on Italyof the Chamber’s Justice Commission, Pierantonio Zanettin, Roberto Cassinelli, Mirella Cristina, Veronica Giannone, Pietro Pittalis and Matilde Siracusano, finally, rejoice in the results achieved, especially the stop at “revolving doors” for prosecutors who enter politics and for separation of duties.