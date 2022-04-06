Justice determined that Ed Sheeran did not plagiarize “Shape of you”: the comparison with the song of the author who accused him

Ed Sheeran won the legal battle for the rights to his hit “Shape of You.” REUTERS/Tom Nicholson/File Photo

Grammy Award-winning songwriter Ed Sheeran won Wednesday one copyright battle in the UK for his 2017 hit “Shape of You”and went on to criticize what he described as a “culture” of baseless lawsuits aimed at squeezing money out of eager artists to avoid the costs of a trial.

The British pop star and her co-writers, Snow Patrol’s John McDaid and producer Steven McCutcheon, denied allegations that the song copied parts of 2015’s “Oh Why” by Sami Chokri, who performs under the name Sami Switch.

“While we are obviously happy with the outcome, I think claims like this are all too common now and have become a culture where a claim is filed with the idea that a settlement will be cheaper than taking it to court, even if there is no basis for the claim”Sheerhan said in a video posted on Twitter. “It’s really detrimental to the songwriting industry.”

Andrew Sutcliffe, the lawyer for the “Oh Why” co-authors, argued that there was an “undisputed similarity between the works”. He claimed Sheeran had “Oh Why” in his head “consciously or unconsciously” when he wrote “Shape of You” in 2016.

“He borrows ideas and puts them into his songs, sometimes he admits it, sometimes he doesn’t,” he said. “It depends on who you are and if you think you can get away with it,” she added.

The plaintiffs alleged that the refrain “Oh I, Oh I, Oh I” in the chorus of “Shape Of You” was “strikingly similar” to the line “Oh why, Oh why, Oh why” in their song.

During the 11-day trial, Sheeran denied accusations that he “borrows” ideas from unknown songwriters without recognition and said he has always been fair in giving credit to people who contribute to his albums.

Copyright payments for “Shape of You”, estimated at 20 million pounds (26 million dollars, 24 million euros) according to The Telegraph newspaper, were suspended by the body that manages them.

In Wednesday’s ruling, Superior Court Judge Antony Zacaroli concluded that Sheeran “neither knowingly nor unknowingly” copied a line from “Oh Why” when writing his smash hit.

Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

“Shape of You” was the best-selling song in the UK in 2017, with around 3 billion listens on Spotify and almost 6 billion views on YouTube.

(with information from AP and AFP)

