Justice files charges against the owner of the solar panel sales company Virtuosity LLC

The owner of a company dedicated to the sale of solar panels faces several charges after appropriating thousands of dollars from an elderly client who has been waiting since March 2021 for the defendant to comply with the provisions, reported Monday the Justice Department.

The Economic Crimes Division of Justice identified the defendant as Gabriel O. Lopez Lopez24 years old, company owner Virtuosity LLC.

According to the account of the facts, López López awarded a contract in March 2021 to Jose Martinez Coello79 years old, through which he promised to install solar panels on a real property located in Jayuya. The total cost of the installation was $267,500.24.

On March 15, 2021, Martínez Coello advanced the defendant the amount of $133,750.12.

The agent William Heredia Moralesof the Division of Property and Fraud of the Police Bureau, who was in charge of the initial investigation, confirmed that López López cashed the check that same day. However, despite multiple efforts made by Martínez Coello and his family for more than a year, the company Virtuosity did not comply with the provisions.

Judge Melissa Santiago, of the Utuado Court of First Instance, determined cause for arrest against the owner of Virtuosity and imposed a lump sum bond of $30,000, which he posted.

The contractor will remain with an electronic shackle until the preliminary hearing scheduled for August 9, at 3:00 pm, in the Utuado Court.

López López faces charges of fraud in the execution of works, financial exploitation of an elderly person and aggravated illegal appropriation.

On the other hand, agents from the Stolen Vehicle Division They seized the defendant a Tesla brand car that had been reported as unappreciated by a banking institution.

The fiscal Ileana Martinez Rosado He explained that “López López could face between three to eight years in prison, in addition to fines and a sentence of restitution of the money received for the crimes defined in articles 127C, 182 and 204 of the Penal Code.”

“The Economic Crimes Division of the Department of Justice has several active investigations for fraud in the sale of solar panels. Therefore, we urge citizens to inquire about the legitimacy and history of the companies before hiring and paying for this service”, reported the Secretary of Justice, Domingo Emmanuel Hernandez.