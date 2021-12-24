justice for over 3,800 people

Witches of Scotland activists are one step away from achieving the victory they have fought for for the past two years. The campaign promoted by the association of activists has in fact reached the Scottish national parliament and, as reported by the Guardian, has obtained the support of the government led by Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

The request is to “rehabilitate” the names of people, mainly women, accused of witchcraft in the 16th-18th centuries. From 1563, when the Witchcraft Act was introduced and 1736, when it was repealed, there have been five “great hunts” of Scottish witches, complete with trials held nationwide. What remained in colloquial jargon as witch hunts were waves of collective hysteria, or “satanic panic”, which on several occasions inflamed Christian Europe from the Middle Ages to the Enlightenment.

The accusations varied, but they always had to do with the sphere of the supernatural. From human-to-animal shape-shifting, to dancing with the devil, to the curse of the king’s ships, thousands of women have been branded as witches and as such persecuted, tortured, tried and executed. The first inquisitions were initiated by James VI of Scotland, who believed that witches summoned storms to sink his ships.

Witchcraft, in those days, was considered a capital crime. The condemned were usually strangled to death, then burned at the stake so that there were no dead bodies left to bury. Many confessions were extracted under torture with the most disparate methods, from sleep deprivation to nail extraction, through the incision of the skin with needles and daggers to see if the accused was bleeding (it was believed that the witches did not bleed) .

In Scotland, “per capita, during the period between the sixteenth and eighteenth centuries, we executed five times more people than elsewhere in Europe, most of whom were women,” said Claire Mitchell QC, leader of the Witches of Scotland campaign. The goal of the activist network is to obtain pardons, a public apology and a national monument to remember the innocent victims of that unscientific madness.

The pardons that the Parliament of Edinburgh is preparing to approve are 3,837, all people tried as witches (84% were women), two thirds of whom were executed and burned. “To put it into perspective – added Mitchell – 300 people were accused in Salem and 19 were executed. In Scotland we were absolutely excellent at finding women to burn. Those executed were not guilty, so they should be acquitted ”. Salem was an English colony in Massachusetts, where a collective psychosis broke out between 1692 and 1693, leading to the execution of about twenty people, mostly women. The victims were proclaimed innocent by the national parliament in 2001.

The Witches of Scotland site notes that the signs associated with witchcraft – broomsticks, cauldrons, black cats, and black pointy hats – were also associated with “alewives” (literally beer brides), women who brewed low-alcohol beer to make up for it. poor water quality. The broom outside the houses signaled that the beer was for sale, the cauldron was used to prepare it, the cat was used to keep the mice away and the hat, finally, helped them to distinguish themselves from the other vendors in the market. Once it became a profitable industry, women were kicked out of brewing.