Justice League, Ben Affleck: “My worst work experience, horrible”

Ben Affleck sadly recalls the horrific experience on the set of Justice League, which he defines as the low point.

The experience of Ben Affleck on the set of Justice League it was horrible. The star has no problem confessing that that was the worst moment of his career due to a combination of factors that helped push him to want to forget as soon as possible.

Following the success of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Ben Affleck is back as Batman in the 2017 film, which saw director Joss Whedon take over the project after Zack Snyder’s grieving family death.

Several Justice League co-stars have spoken out against Whedon’s alleged behavior on the film set, including Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, who recalled being “shocked” by the way the director treated her during. production. Also, Ray Fisher, who played Cyborg, accused Whedon of being “gross, offensive, unprofessional and completely unacceptable”.

While not mentioning Whedon explicitly, Ben Affleck also suggests that the atmosphere on the set was certainly not the best and confesses to the Los Angeles Times:

“Justice League was the low point for me. It was a bad experience due to a combination of events: my life, my divorce, being too far from home, commitments colliding and then personal tragedy. of Zack and filming. It was the worst experience. It was terrible. “

The actor added: “It brought together everything that was making me sick. That became the moment where I said to myself, ‘I don’t want to do this anymore.’ It’s not even about Justice League being so horrible. Because it could have been any other way. “.

