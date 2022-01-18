Justice League, Joss Whedon breaks silence on production and controversy with Ray Fisher and Gal Gadot

After many months of controversy, finally Joss Whedon, in a long interview with Vulture, commented on those events, finally offering his point of view on everything that happened on the set of Justice League.

At the beginning of 2017, we recall, Joss Whedon was called to replace Zack Snyder directed by Justice League. Around the same time, an old script by Wonder Woman that Whedon had written has surfaced online. Compared to the film that Patty Jenkins had recently directed, his version struck some readers for being disturbing and sexist, with passages that seemed to linger for free on the Amazon’s sex appeal. “You can’t tell me that Joss Whedon didn’t write the original Wonder Woman script while he was busy furiously.”, a user tweeted around that time.

Joss Whedon called by Warner Bros

That year, Whedon took the job on the Warner Bros. Justice League, a DC property directed by Zack Snyder. For two white men in their fifties who make comic films, he and Snyder couldn’t have been less aligned. While Whedon’s epic superhero poems were relieved by irony and puns, Snyder’s were sombre and presumptuous, with a visual style that combined the artificiality of a video game with the fascist aesthetic of a Leni Riefenstahl production. .

Snyder’s fans are just as fond of Whedon’s, but his previous film, Batman v Superman, had faltered at the box office and offended the critics. Now, those supporters were concerned about how his new venture was taking shape. An early screening had not reassured them. “They asked me to fix it and I thought I could help”Whedon said, but now she regards this decision as one of her life’s biggest regrets.

At first, the studio executives told Whedon that his role would be limited to writing and consulting, but it soon became clear to Whedon that they had lost faith in Snyder’s vision and wanted him to take full control. (A Warner Bros. rep denied. Snyder publicly stated that he left the project to spend time with his family; his daughter had committed suicide two months earlier.)

Whedon, now seated in the director’s chair, oversaw nearly 40 days of additional and replacement filming, a complicated and laborious undertaking. From the start, things were strained between him and the protagonists. There was not just “the problem” that wanted to impose a completely new vision on their work; introduced a completely different management style. Snyder had granted the actors an exceptional license with the script, encouraging them to engage in dialogue by improvising. Whedon expected them to say the lines exactly as he wrote them. “It didn’t go well at all”, declared a crew member. Some actors have criticized his writing. According to Whedon’s account, Gal Gadot, who played Wonder Woman, said he, the director of the highest-grossing superhero movie of the time, didn’t understand how superhero movies worked. At one point, Whedon stopped filming and, according to the crew member, announced that he had never worked with “A group of more rude people”. The actors did not reply on that occasion.

The actors, at least some of them, thought Whedon was being rude too. Ray Fisher, at the time an unknown young actor who had been entrusted with the role of Cyborg, was in the first major role. Snyder had centered the film on his character – the first black superhero in a DC movie – and had treated Fisher as a writing partner, soliciting his views on the portrayals of people of color in films. Whedon downsized the role of Cyborg, cutting out scenes that, according to Fisher, defied stereotypes. When Fisher voiced his concerns about the reviews in a phone call, Whedon cut him off. “You seem to be making notes for me right now”Whedon told him, according to The Hollywood Reporter, “And I don’t like taking notes from anyone, not even Robert Downey Jr.”.

Joss Whedon vs Gal Gadot

Not even a Gal Gadot liked the style of Joss Whedon. Last year, she told reporters that Whedon had “threatened” her and said it would make her “career unhappy”. Whedon told Vulture he didn’t do such a thing: “I don’t threaten people. Who do it?” He concluded that she had misunderstood him. “English is not his first language and I tend to be annoyingly flowery in my speech.” He remembered having a fight over a scene he wanted to cut. He jokingly told her that if she wanted to get rid of it, she would have to tie it to a railroad track and have it over her dead body. “Then I was told that I had said something about her corpse and about tying her to the rail”, he said. (Gadot disagreed with Whedon’s version of events. “I understood perfectly”, he said in New York in an email.)

As for Whedon’s claim not to threaten people, a Angel, Charisma Carpenter, however, she said it wasn’t true when she knew him. After her agent pushed her to get a raise, she claims Whedon called her home and said that “He would never work for him again, or for 20th Century Fox”. Reading the statement by Gal Gadot, the actress thought: “Wow, he’s still using that phrase.” (Whedon denied this too.)

Justice League it premiered in the fall of 2017. It was a critical and commercial debacle. Snyder fans blamed Whedon for his failures, accusing him, as one tweet put it, of turning Snyder’s divine heroes into clowns. The power of fandom, a force Whedon had so much cultivated early in his career, was now wielded against him. Fans have launched an elaborate campaign by lobbying Warner Bros. to release the version Snyder originally planned, including by chartering a plane to fly a banner over Warner Studios.

Zack Snyder used the social media platform True to rally his followers, sharing photos of his morning workouts along with images that appeared to come from his cut of the film. Several months after the pandemic began, the studio, desperate for content, announced that the Snyder Cut would air on HBO Max. In an online fan event celebrating the upcoming release, Snyder said it would give focus on the film before using a single frame that he hadn’t filmed himself. “Our lord and savior Zack Snyder !!!” someone wrote in the comments under the livestream.

Joss Whedon vs Ray Fisher

Around the same time, amid protests around the world against racism, Ray Fisher posted a series of tweets accusing Whedon of abusing his power and accusing the studio executives of “enabling” the director. In an interview with Forbes, Fisher said he had been told that Whedon had used color correction to change an actor’s complexion because he didn’t like the actor’s skin tone. “Man, with all that 2020 has been, that was the turning point for me”Fisher said. (Fisher did not respond to more interview requests, after the one to Forbes.)

Whedon was flabbergasted. It gave the whole film a clearer look, lighting up everything in post-production, including all the faces. He said the claim that he didn’t like a character’s skin tone and that Forbes eventually retracted was false and unfair. Whedon says he reduced the role of Cyborg for two reasons. The plot “Logically it didn’t make sense” and he felt the acting was bad.

According to a source close to the project, Whedon wasn’t alone in feeling that way; at rehearsal screenings, viewers deemed Cyborg “the worst of all characters in the film.” Despite this, Whedon insisted that he spent hours discussing the changes with Ray Fisher and that their conversations were friendly and respectful. None of Fisher’s claims made in the media were “true or worthy of discussion,” Whedon told Vulture. He could think of only one way to explain Fisher’s motives. “We are talking about a malevolent force”, he said. “We’re talking about a bad actor in both senses.”

Some of Whedon’s defenders have proposed a theory: What if Fisher had followed Snyder’s orders? Without providing any evidence, they speculated that Snyder had tricked Fisher into thinking Whedon was a racist. Or maybe Fisher knew perfectly well that his allegations were ‘bullshit’. Either way, the actor and director had “built a controversy” that made Snyder look like a progressive ally by diverting attention from the fact that their first cut was a disaster. Whedon’s supporters believed this campaign had poisoned Charisma Carpenter versus Whedon, making her see the complicated story of their relationship as a simplistic narrative of abuse. “Once someone lights a fuse and people see that there is a flame, they run towards it and throw something into it,” said one person in Whedon’s circle. (Snyder declined to be interviewed on the matter.)

All in the name of Zack Snyder?

In conversations with Vulture, Whedon was a little more cautious. “I don’t know who started it,” he said. “I only know in whose name it was done.” Snyder’s superfans were attacking him online as a bad feminist and bad husband. “They don’t give a shit about feminism”, he said. “I was targeted by my ex-wife and people cynically exploited him.” As he explained this theory, his voice dropped to a hoarse whisper. “He posted a letter saying some bad things I had done and saying some false things about me, but I had done bad things and so people knew I was salable.”

When Snyder’s four-hour cut was finally seen by the public, it was critically acclaimed. His fans looked at both films to analyze the differences. Some have grasped Fisher’s first belief that Whedon had intentionally deleted black people from the film. A major reversal had taken place. Fifteen years earlier, Snyder’s work was widely seen as the epitome of problematic cinema. His 300, a sword-and-sandal epic about the Persian wars, was “so overtly racist” from the point of view of the UN delegation from Iran that it threatened to incite “a clash of civilizations.” Now, the Internet had reformulated Zack Snyder as a progressive hero while he branded Whedon, his progressive hero of yesterday, as a villain and a bigot. So much so that Whedon himself concluded: “The internet of origins hailed me, but the modern internet lashed out at me. A perfect symmetry. “