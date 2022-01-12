Justice League, Matt Damon convinced Ben Affleck to leave the role of Batman

During the last online chat between Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar star recalled how important his friend’s intervention was in the decision to leave the role of Batman after Justice League. Affleck played the character in Justice League and Batman v Superman.

After being also appeared in the Snyder Cut, Ben Affleck stepped away from Bat Man shortly before formalizing the production of his film about the iconic character unrelated to the DC Extended Universe.

Apparently the decision has also arrived thanks to his childhood friend and frequent contributor Matt Damon.

In the conversation published by Entertainment Weekly, Affleck confesses the bad times in Justice League:“I had a bad experience with Justice League for many different reasons. Without blaming anyone, a lot of things happened. But I really wasn’t happy. I didn’t like being there. I didn’t think it was interesting. And then some really horrible things happened. But that was when I thought I would never do it again [Batman]. In fact I told you about it and you had the main influence on that decision. I want to do things that bring me joy. Then we went to do The Last Duel and I enjoyed every day in this movie “.

Ben Affleck also expressed his opinion on the future of films in cinemas, according to the actor reserved only for certain types of productions.