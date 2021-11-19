Justice League or Snyder Cut? Steppenwolf’s interpreter has her say

When Justice League was released in theaters in 2017, many fans complained that the project was not actually like Zack Snyder he had conceived it from his vision. In fact, what the director had originally planned – as we all know – was drastically altered after his estrangement from Joss Whedon and Warner Bros. during the film’s post-production.

Finally, however, thanks to the campaign #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, Snyder’s supporters have gotten what they’ve been clamoring for a long time now, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, that is the original version of the film that takes into account only the idea and vision of the American director. Clearly, there are many differences between the film released exclusively on HBO MAX and the theatrical version, including a complete redesign of the villain Steppenwolf.

During a recent interview with ComicBook, Ciarán Hinds (which we will see shortly in the beautiful Belfast by Kenneth Branagh), who played the character in both versions of the cinecomic, revealed that he has not yet seen the Snyder Cut. However, that doesn’t mean it’s not her favorite version of the film. Here’s what the Irish actor revealed about it.

“I can’t be completely honest because I haven’t seen Zack’s version yet,” Hinds explained. “However, I guess his film is better, because it’s the story he wanted to tell, than the one he had always planned. He wanted to have all these ‘tangential’ movements in order to make the public understand the movement of the whole. For this reason, when the film was downsized and got shorter, a lot of the story didn’t make sense. From what I’ve heard, anyone who has seen the Snyder Cut really appreciated it. ”