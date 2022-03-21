Justice recommends a special prosecutor for Mariana Nogales Molinelli

The Department of Justice referred the representative of the Movimiento Victoria Ciudadana (MVC), Mariana Nogales Molinellithe Office of the Panel on the Special Independent Prosecutor (Opfei) for perjury and violation of the Tax Law on the Canon for Room Occupancy, learned The new day.

The agency notified Opfei on September 20 that it had launched an investigation into the legislator. The agency was activated by referrals from the New Progressive senator Gregory Matthias and the spokesman for the New Progressive Party (PNP) in the Senate, Thomas Rivera Schatz.

It was Matías who first referred to the issue of finances and Nogales Molinelli’s role as president and treasurer of Ocean Front Villas Corporation and how apartments under that corporation appear on the Airbnb rental platform. Senator Penepé has questioned Nogales Molinelli’s claim that the corporation belongs to his mother and that it has nothing to do with his administration or management of movable and immovable property.

In mid-February, the prosecutor Yirianis Figuerola Goyanes interviewed Matías and, at the beginning of December, Justice asked the Ethics Commission of the House of Representatives for the investigation file on the legislator, which included a public reprimand and a fine of $2,000.

In the December letter from Figuerola Goyanes addressed to Angel Matos Garcia, president of the Chamber’s Ethics Commission, the prosecutor told him that he had recently been assigned the investigation into Nogales Molinellli. Immediately afterwards, she requested the delivery of certified documents that were in the file of the first-time legislator.

The legislator publicly acknowledged that in her financial report to the commission she omitted data on her role in the company Ocean Front Villas Corporation, as well as the organizations Brigada Legal Solidaria, Greater Caribbean for Life and the Puerto Rican Coalition against the Death Penalty.

Nogales Molinelli was referred in December by members of the PNP delegation in the Chamber to the Department of the Treasury for omitting information about her assets and functions in the Ocean Front Villas Corporation and in other organizations.

Also, in February, the representative Angel Morey Double asked the head of the Treasury, in full public hearing of the House of Representatives, Francisco Paresan update on the progress of the parallel investigation being carried out at the agency on Nogales Molinelli, to which the official replied that he was prevented by law from disclosing tax information on a citizen.

The reference to the Treasury was signed by Lourdes Ramos, Gabriel Rodriguez Aguilo, Angel Morey and Victor Pares Otero. It was pointed out then that Nogales Molinelli, after information about “possible ethical and legal violations” emerged publicly, according to the reference, decided to amend several articles of incorporation in the Department of State. Initially, in these documents, the Penepés indicated in the letter, Nogales Molinelli was identified as the sole incorporator and resident agent of what she called family businesses.

With the amendments, he included his mother, Rita Molinellias president, treasurer and secretary.

On September 15, Nogales Molinelli announced that a change was filed in the corporate registration of Ocean Front Villas Corporation for her to leave and her mother to take over the corporation completely. Likewise, she came out of other organizations: The Puerto Rican Coalition Against the Death Penalty, the “Abolitionist Organization of the Greater Caribbean and the Greater Caribbean for Life.”