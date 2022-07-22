Justice recommends an FEI for popular senator Albert Torres Berríos

The Justice Department recommended this Friday to the Office of the Panel on the Special Independent Prosecutor (Opfei) the appointment of a Special Independent Prosecutor (FEI) for the senator of the district of Guayama, Albert Torres Berriosfor possible violations of special laws and the Penal Code of Puerto Rico.

Through a press release, the Secretary of Justice, Domingo Emanuelli Hernández, explained that the recommendation takes into account the evidence compiled by the Division of Public Integrity and Comptroller Affairs (Dipac) through an investigation in conjunction with the Special Investigations Bureau. (NIE).

The investigation, according to the official, began after allegations presented by Alba M. González Rivera, who denounced the first-term legislator before the Human Resources Office of the Senate.

González Rivera alleged that Torres Berríos retaliated against him for having filed a workplace harassment complaint. Also, he pointed out that the legislator used public resources and employees for political-partisan issues, and that he requested money from his employees to attend to personal matters, among other approaches.

Dipac determined that the evidence obtained during the preliminary investigation supports the fact that the senator, under the pretext of authority and threat, requested cash from the plaintiff’s husband.

In addition, the investigation reveals that Torres Berríos required the Secretary of Agriculture, Ramón González Beiró, to cancel the appointment of González Rivera after he received a notification indicating that he was the subject of an administrative investigation in the Senate after the workplace harassment complaint filed by the latter before the Human Resources Office of that body.

“There is sufficient cause to believe that Senator Albert Torres Berríos engaged in conduct of a criminal nature. by violating article 7 of Law No. 90-2020, as amended, known as the Law to Prohibit and Prevent Workplace Harassment; Article 3 of Law No. 115-1991, as amended, known as the Law against Unfair Dismissal or Retaliation against any Employee for Offering Testimony before a Legislative, Administrative or Judicial Forum; and article 191 of the Penal Code of 2012, extortion”, reads the Dipac report.

González Rivera, an agronomist at the Department of Agriculture and who served as a prominent member of the Agriculture and Natural Resources Commission, appeared before the Justice on March 16 and was interviewed for six hours by prosecutor Enrique Rodríguez Álamo.

At least two other former employees of the senator’s office were interviewed by Rodríguez Álamo or by agents of the Special Investigations Bureau.