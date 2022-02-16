Justice referendum, questions on Severino, Csm, precautionary measures and separation of duties allowed. Amato calls a press conference at 6pm

The Constitutional Court has judged eligible four of the referendum questions on justice promoted by League And Radical party: what repeals the Severino law on the condemned in Parliament, what abolishes the collection of signatures to submit the candidacy to the CSM, the one for the segregation of duties of the magistrates and the one on the limits toapplication of precautionary measures. “The respective requests”, reads the press office of the Council, they do not fit into any of the hypotheses for which the constitutional order excludes the appeal to the referendum institution “.

On Tuesday the constitutional judges had held instead inadmissible the question on the murder of the consenting party, promoted byLuca Coscioni Association and supported by a popular mobilization of 1.2 million signatures, believing that “following the repeal, albeit partial, of the law, the constitutionally necessary minimum protection of human life would not be preserved“. Three questions still remain to be decided: the one relating to cannabis (soft drugs) and two other referendum proposals on justice (the right to vote for lawyers in judicial councils and the direct civil liability of judges). The President of the Court, Giuliano Amatohas called a press conference for Wednesday at 18 in which – in all likelihood – he will explain the reasons for the decisions.

The decision on eligibility will also have a notable political weightbecause a potential new rift in the center-right revolves around the referendums on justice: Giorgia Meloni in fact, he did not campaign for questions on pre-trial detention and the Severino law, challenging Matteo Salvini on the terrain of the fight against crime and the corruption. A theme that in the election campaign could turn into a mine under the feet of the Northern League leader. But in the meantime he rejoices: “First four referendums on justice declared admissible and soon subjected to popular vote: victory! ”He writes on Twitter. Here is what the proposals that have been given the green light predict – and what they would entail if they were approved.

Repeal of the Severino law – The question repeals the legislative decree of 2012 (wanted by Paola Severino, Minister of Justice in the Monti government) which provides for theincandiability and the forfeiture from elected offices for those who are definitively sentenced to a penalty higher than two years in prison. For local administrators, on the other hand, a first-degree sentence for a series of crimes against the public administration is enough to be suspended from office for a maximum period of 18 months. It is on the basis of this law, which has always been smoke and mirrors for Forza Italia (in 2012, however, there were many votes from the PDL in favor) that in 2013 Silvio Berlusconi he was forced to leave the Senate. According to Lega and Radicali, “in the vast majority of cases in which the law has been applied (…) the public official has been suspended, forced to resign, or otherwise damaged, and then he was acquitted because he was found innocent “. Fratelli d’Italia disagrees: repealing it, said Meloni, would be “a step backwards in fight against corruption and it would risk giving the power to some magistrates to choose which politicians condemned to reapply and which ones to ban from public offices “.

“I am happy that the referendum has passed, so that citizens can also express their opinion. Referendums are always a test and exercise of democracy by the citizens. We mayors on the Severino law we have always asked for a change because we find ourselves, the only institutional figure, to be suspended for 18 months without a definitive sentence “, is the hot comment with theHandleafter the green light of the court, of Antonio Decaromayor of Bari and president of the Association of Italian Municipalities (Anci).

Limits to custody – The question abolishes the hypothesis more important And applied for which the judge can order the precautionary measure of the custody in prison during the investigation: the risk of repetition of crimes “of the same species of what one proceeds for “. If it passed, it would become impossible to resort to prison in the absence of one of the other two requirements currently envisaged by the law: the danger of pollution of evidence or the danger of escape, much more difficult to prove. A limitation that would save both white-collar workers and many common criminals: to apply pre-trial detention to an apartment thief or a drug dealer it is easy to motivate with the risk of repeating the crime, almost impossible to do with the pollution of evidence or the danger of escape. And in the second case it would be enough to withdraw the documents valid for expatriation. According to the promoters, reiteration “is the motivation that is most frequently used to order pre-trial detention, very often without this risk really existing“. Also in this case it is easy for Meloni to rage on the inconsistency of the League in supporting the question: which, he says, “would prevent arrest drug dealers And common offenders who live off the proceeds of their crimes. We want stop crime without ifs and buts”.

Career separation – In this case the title given by the promoters is misleading, because an authentic separation of careers between judges and prosecutors, with distinct competitions, could take place only amending the Constitution (which speaks of a single “judicial order”). What the question proposes is to have the magistrate choose the functions at the beginning of his career, forcing him to keep them for the entire professional life. The transitions between judicial and prosecuting functions, however, already exist very rare and subordinates to stringent requirements (such as the obligation to change district) and the reform of the Csm and the judicial system under discussion in the Chamber limits them to a maximum of two. The question posed, however, is unreadable: more than a thousand words and seven thousand characters long, having to repeal dozens of different legal provisions, it would alone occupy the entire side of a ballot paper.

Direct civil liability – The civil liability of magistrates has existed since 1988, but it was never direct: whoever considers himself harmed by a judicial error can sue the statewhich in turn will turn against the magistrates in the cases of malice And gross negligence. The reason is linked to the need to protect the autonomy and independence of the judiciary as well as the serenity of evaluation of the individual judge, who cannot risk being sued for damages by the party to which he will be forced to to be wrong. And the judge – by the nature of his function – not being able to agree with everyone, will have to give someone wrong. According to radicals and leaguers, “this mechanism is a unjustified favoritism towards some officials than others and even ordinary citizens. It favors the privilege and dilutes the responsibility of the magistrate “. This is why it proposes to give the citizen – potentially anyone who is part of a judgment – the possibility to do lawsuit directly to the magistrate. A novelty that would have a significant effect on the judicial system: it would make it even more difficult to make “uncomfortable” decisions towards excellent defendants or large companies, that is, those subjects who – having great economic power – can then afford the best lawyers.