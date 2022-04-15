Justice tenders the supply of equipment for analytical tests in the Institutes of Legal Medicine

VALENCIA (EP). The Ministry of Justice, Interior and Public Administration has put out to tender, for an amount of 867,328 euros, the contract for the supply of reagents and material, as well as the transfer of instruments and equipment for analytical determinations in the Institutes of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences (IMLCF) in the Valencian Community, reports the regional administration in a statement.

The supply of reagents, controls, calibrators and material is necessary to carry out analytical tests that allow assessing the presence or absence of drugs of abuse, drugs and other biochemical analyzes in biological samples of urine, serum and blood. These tests will be measured directly in a single phase and in the same reaction cuvette of the analyzer without the need for any manipulation by the users.

In addition, the transfer and installation of all the equipment, furniture and auxiliary material that is necessary for its use, as well as annual preventive maintenance when required, will be included compulsorily and at no additional cost.

The contract, with an investment of 867,328 euros and an execution period of two years, includes other coverage such as the transfer, delivery and disposal of all the equipment assigned in its final location. Assembly, transport and delivery of reagents, calibrators, controls, washing solutions and reaction cuvettes according to needs.

Also included is the installation of deionized water equipment to supply the equipment and supply the needs of the laboratory, at no additional cost to the Administration. And finally, the initial and additional training of user personnel when necessary and the connection of the equipment with the laboratory computer system (LIMS).

Interested companies have until next May 7 to present their offers.