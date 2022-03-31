Justice will carry out a criminal investigation into the constructions carried out in Bahía Jobos in Salinas

The Department of Justice will carry out a criminal investigation into the allegations of invasion and construction in the Jobos Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, in Salinas, announced today, Wednesday afternoon, the secretary Domingo Emanuelli Hernandez.

The information comes after the former gubernatorial candidate and activist Eliezer Molina indicated that the owners of trailers or mobile homes located on land in the Los Indios sector, in the Las Mareas neighborhood in Salinaswere removing them from the area after reports of ecological impact in the area.

The constructions and occupation would have occurred on land belonging to the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DNER), an agency that is already conducting an investigation on the matter.

As part of the Justice investigation, prosecutors Zayla N. Diaz Morales and Roxanne Rivera Cintron They will request the pertinent agencies to deliver a certified copy of the file and any document they have in their possession related to this case.

The Department of Justice explained in a press release that, at the request of the DNER, in October 2021, they granted a waiver so that the agency could hire private legal representation to present the case at the civil level.

“As far as I know, months after assuming the position as Secretary of Justice, this case has been working since August 2020 in the Civil Secretariat, since the evaluation carried out by prosecutors of the agency, based on the information provided by the Department of Natural Resources, the Public Ministry could not initiate a criminal action”, the official reported.

Yesterday, a meeting was held with heads and representatives of multiple government agencies that deal with different aspects related to the situation.

In the ecological reserve, a residential area has been developed campers, apparently without the permission of the government agencies concerned. For these tasks, mangroves have been cut and the maritime-terrestrial area has been filled.

According to what has transpired, since 2015 the situation has been reported to the DNER, without knowing what has been investigated, if anything, and why the necessary steps have not been taken to stop the constructions in what determines the possible environmental violations.

The Bahía Jobos National Estuarine Research Reserve is the second largest estuarine area in Puerto Rico. It extends between the municipalities of Guayama and Salinas and its land was acquired by the DNER in 1981. Shortly after, the region was designated as a National Reserve by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The agency is co-manager of the land.

The government’s actions come days after the representative of the Citizen Victory Movement (CVM), Mariana Nogalesdenounced that, since 2018, NOAA has been “warning” the DNER that illegal construction within the reserve is interfering with the conservation and research objectives” of the protected area.