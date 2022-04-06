Justice will file criminal charges against Jensen Medina for possession of a cell phone in jail

The Justice Department determined today, Tuesday, to file new criminal charges against Jensen Medina Cardonaconvicted of the murder of Arellys Rivers Marketafter custody officers from the Department of Correction and Rehabilitation (DCR) seized a cell phone in his cell last Friday.

The new day He learned that a team of prosecutors is working at this hour with the opening of Medina Cardona’s criminal file to start tomorrow, Wednesday, the new lawsuit in the Bayamón Court. The information was confirmed by Justice.

“In effect, work is being done and charges will be filed tomorrow”affirmed the agency’s press spokeswoman, Joan Hernández.

Medina Cardona is exposed to charges for violations of Article 277 of the Penal Code of Puerto Rico (Possession and introduction of objects to a penal establishment). If a judge finds guilt for this crime, the defendant is exposed to a fixed sentence of three years in prison.

“Any person confined in a penal or juvenile institution who, without being authorized, possesses cell phones or other means of portable communication, or any other object that could affect the order or security of a penal institution or of any penal establishment under the system correctional facility, inside or outside of it, will be sanctioned with imprisonment for a fixed term of three (3) years”, establishes the law.

The convict is currently serving a sentence of 129 years in prison after Judge Gema González of the Fajardo Court found him guilty of the murder of Mercado Ríos on the night of August 18, 2019.

The DCR specified last Saturday to this medium that at around 9:35 pm on Friday, March 31, An officer noticed that the inmate had an object near his ear, so he proceeded to search his cell. Then, according to the officer’s report, Medina Cardona threw the cell phone out the window of his cell.

Custodial officers later searched the building grounds and found the cell phone just behind the window area. The phone was on and in use, confirmed Correction.

Medina Cardona was sentenced on January 11 to 99 years in prison for the first-degree murder charge, and 30 years in prison for two violations of the Arms Law. Both sentences must be consecutive for a total of 129 years in prison.