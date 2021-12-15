Justified decision, so trust is lost

The vice president of the EU Commission comments on the decision taken by Italy on entry into the country and attacks: “This reduces people’s trust, Italy justifies the choice”.

The European Union is asking for answers from Italy on the measure adopted today with an order by Minister Speranza: the decision to ask for a swab for entry into the country for those coming from other EU states. Whether they are vaccinated or unvaccinated people, for which in addition five days of quarantine must be observed with an additional final buffer. “The EU Covid digital certificate is not dead, on the contrary, it is one of the most successful joint projects of the European Union in recent years, because it helps people to travel, helps tourism to survive and services to move forward“explained the vice president of the European Commission, Vera Jourova, this evening in Brussels, answering a question at a press conference.

The vice president of the EU Commission defended the European green pass, designed to resume travel in Europe last spring: “When the Commission proposed the regulation that allowed the Covid certificate to become operational, we wanted to maintain the principle that people authorized to travel freely should have either the vaccination or the swab or the certificate of recovery from Covid. – he recalled – but the States wanted to leave the door open for situations of any unexpected worsening of the epidemiological situation“. Therefore “when Member States introduce additional measures to make conditions more stringent, as in the case of Italy and possibly Portugal, this must be justified on the basis of the real situation“.

In short, the European Commission expects Italy to justify the decision signed by the Minister of Health: “I imagine that will be one of the things that will be discussed at the European Council, because these individual decisions by the Member States naturally harm, or rather reduce people’s confidence that there are equal conditions everywhere in Europe. – underlined Jourova – Because this would be the situation if a state introduces stricter conditions“.