Justin and Hailey Bieber once again dare the matching outfit

While they were out in New York, justin and Hailey Bieber once again played the matching outfit card, once again proving their fashion chameleon status.

Similar outfits

Orange, with its stimulating and sunny reflections, can become a real fashion asset for those who know how to dominate it. justin bieber is well aware of this: on June 4, the Canadian star was photographed alongside his wife Haileyas the duo left the Cipriani restaurant in New York.

The young man made a strong impression in a streetwear look in shades of orange from head to toe, while his other half opted instead for the khaki color via cargo pants associated with an immaculate tank top (she wore one of the pants of her husband, as she clarified in an Instagram story a few hours before). On the accessories side, when one opted for a signed cap Entire Studios, Hailey bet on the handbag hobby of Saint Laurent olive color. Here are some ways to imitate their look.

How to copy the look of Justin Bieber?

How to copy the look of Hailey Bieber?

