Justin and Hailey Bieber: the 32-year-old model talks about their sex life

Hailey Bieber opened up about her sex life with Justin Bieber during a recent podcast appearance.

“I really like doggy style”

In its recent publication on the podcast call her daddy, Hailey spoke candidly about her sex life with her husband, Justin. With the moderator Alex Cooperthe American model discussed sex, doggy style, threesomes and more.

Mrs Bieber claimed that she and her husband prefer sex at night. However, they don’t rule out morning sex. The actress and photo model also admitted: “I really like doggy style”. She seemed worried that her parents might listen to the show before continuing. “I also have this theory that people don’t care about the sex of married people.”

As for threesomes, Hailey says it’s something that doesn’t interest him. “It’s funny because I feel like these ideas can be really fun and sound really exciting, but it just doesn’t work for both of us.” Still, she thinks it might work for some. Justin’s partner also reflected on the implications of such decisions.

Hailey and Justin started dating in December 2015, but broke up soon after. They later reconciled in 2018 and married later that year. Also in the interview, Hailey discussed the rumors that she ”stole” Justin from Selena Gomez.