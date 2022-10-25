Justin and Hailey Bieber upset: an intruder broke into their house

Justin Bieber’s troubles don’t seem to be over anytime soon. According to information from TMZ, a tent entered their Los Angeles home over the weekend. Pursued by the police, the intruder still managed to escape.

Celebrity life is not not easy every day. Last August, the Parisian home of Vincent Cassel was the target of burglars. Fortunately, the husband of Tina Kunakey was able to count on the benevolence of his neighbors who immediately contacted the police. In the end, three individuals were arrested with electronic equipment, two computers, two tablets, an iPhone and a bank card, seized in the actor’s apartment. According to information from Le Parisien, the intrusion of the criminals caused nearly 20,000 euros in damage.

Unfortunately, Vincent Cassel is far from the only one whose home is targeted by criminals. Last June, Marco Verratti was the target of burglars in his house in Ibiza. In total, almost three million euros material was stolen from him.

An intruder breaks into Justin and Hailey Bieber’s house

Fortunately, it sometimes happens that certain malefactors ndon’t have time to come to an end. Recently, Justin and Hailey Bieber’s security teams spotted a man who broke into the garden of their Los Angeles home. Wishing get closer to the intruderthe latter immediately began to run and jump over the guardrails to escape safety, according to TMZ.

Then begins a mad race where several police officers are dispatched. Unfortunately, despite all the means put in place, no individual was arrested. The intruder having managed to flee, the police are completely unaware of his motivations. For their part, Justin and Hailey Bieber, currently on vacation, were not not present in their home at the time of the events.