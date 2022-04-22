Justin Bieber accused of copyright infringement on 10,000 Hours!

Hard blow for Justin Bieber! Owners of 1973 song accuse it of plagiarism and copyright infringement!

New trouble with the law for Justin Bieber! While the Canadian singer had to face the court several times several years ago, a group accuses him this time of copyright infringement. MCETV explains everything!

A song from 1973 plagiarized?

Because the singer is not at his first legal concern. Even if Hailey Baldwin calmed him downthe Canadian had to go to court several times. In 2016 for a fight, in 2019 for an argumentbut also for throwing eggs at its neighbours…

But this time, it is for his music that Justin Bieber finds himself in turmoil. The owners of a song accuse him of plagiarism and copyright infringement for a song from 1973.

International Manufacturing Concepts, Melomega music and Sound Gems indeed own the rights to the song. “The first time baby is a holiday”. A song written by Palmer Rakes and Frank Fioravanti nearly 40 years ago. And released in 2014. They see similarities with 10,000 Hours.

The song, which won a Grammy Award for Justin Bieber, featuring country duo Dan + Shay, does indeed have special backing vocals. For the complainants, these choirs are a little too similar to those of their song. So they go to court.

The goal: to recognize the violation of copyright on the part of the authors of 100,000 Hours. But also to obtain financial compensation in view of the success that the song has had, partly thanks to its choirs.

Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay Sued for Copyright Infringement Over Hit Song ‘10,000 Hours’ https://t.co/Czpmzu7F6E —People (@people) April 22, 2022

Justin Bieber sued

Complainants thus plead “unequivocal similarities” between the two songs to claim damages. But not only. They will also claim court costs. As well as an advance on future sums earned through the song.

Justin Bieber has experienced these kinds of problems before. In 2016, he had to face an accusation of plagiarism for Sorry. A pop singer thus accuses him with Srkillex of having recovered the intro of his song. In the end, Casey Daniel withdrew his complaint.

100,000 Hours is one of the artist’s greatest successes in recent years. He won a Grammy Award for Best Country Song.. But also an iHeart radio. A prize he won again this year, by the way.

As Justin Bieber aims records in the Billboard Awards, he finds himself in turmoil. Because 200,000 Hours won him a Billboard, but also two American Music Awards. Very nice rewards…

But above all, a nice financial success. The group which is suing the singers thus recalls that its song was released in 2014. Even if the writing dates from 1973. 100,000 Hours, it only entered the radios in 2019. Enough to justify the lawsuit .

It remains to be seen whether, this time, the plaintiffs will go to the end of this complaint. Because American artists often make sure to find an arrangement, before too big a scandal takes shape. To be continued !